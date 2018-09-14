Hero Xtreme 200R price hiked: Here’s how much more you need to pay

Hero Xtreme 200R prices in selected states across India have been increased recently and the new figures have been updated on the company's official website. Hero MotoCorp first announced the prices of the Xtreme 200R for the North-eastern states in July and the bike was launched in these states at a price of Rs 88,000 while for Delhi and other few states, a price of Rs 89,900 was announced later. Now, the company has hiked the prices of the Hero Xtreme 200R for the North-eastern states and has taken the prices in sync with other states. That said, the price of the Hero Xtreme 200R has seen a hike of Rs 1900 in the aforementioned states. On the other hand, the Hero Xtreme 200R prices are Rs 1,000 extra in some states like Uttar Pradesh and the bike is on sale in these regions at Rs 90,900 (all prices are ex-showroom). The reason behind this price hike is unknown at the moment.

Watch our Hero Xtreme 200R video review here:

The Hero Xtreme 200R gets power from a 199.6cc, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission, churning out respective power and torque outputs of 18.1 bhp and 17.1 Nm. The Hero Xtreme 200R gets a disc brake at both ends and a single channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is being offered as standard with the motorcycle. That said, the Xtreme 200R is the company's first and only motorcycle to offer the said safety equipment.

Despite the price hike, the Hero Xtreme 200R is still the most affordable 200cc motorcycle on sale in India. The Hero Xtreme 200R is priced significantly lower than its prime rivals like TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar NS 200.

The deliveries of the Hero Xtreme 200R have begun across India in a phased manner. Instead of playing the performance card, Hero MotoCorp has kept it simple and launched the Xtreme 200R as an everyday commuter that has helped it keep the cost down significantly. Stay tuned for more updates!