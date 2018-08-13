Hero Xtreme 200R most affordable 200cc in the market at Rs 89,900, gets ABS as standard

Hero Xtreme 200R has finally been launched in India, marking Hero Moto Corp's re-entry into the motorcycle segment above 150cc. The Xtreme 200R is the most powerful motorcycle in the company's lineup, besides the Hero Karizma, which was also recently updated. Hero says that the Xtreme 200R is the first of a new range of premium motorcycles that will be launched in India later this year. The Xtreme 200R will be made available at all Hero dealerships across the country in a phased manner.

Hero Xtreme 200R has also become the first motorcycle in the category to offer ABS (anti-lock braking system) as a standard safety feature. The Xtreme 200R features LED head and tail lamps, a digital-analogue combination instrument cluster, and a sculpted tank. The motorcycle will be available in dual-tone graphics and five colour options to choose from - Panther Black with cool Silver, Panther Black with Red, Sports Red, Charcoal Grey with Orange and Techno Blue.

The new Xtreme 200R is powered by 200cc air-cooled engine that produces a maximum power output of 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm and maximum torque of 17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Hero claims a 0-60 km/h sprint time of 4.6 seconds and a top speed of 114 km/h.

Watch Hero Xtreme 200R video review below:

The 200cc motorcycle features a 276 mm disc up front and a 220 mm disc at the rear, assisted by a standard ABS system. It gets a 37mm broad front fork and a 7-step adjustable mono-shock suspension setup. The wheels are 17” wrapped with a 130/70 wide radial tyre at the rear.

Read full review here: Hero Xtreme 200R First Ride Review: Can the latecomer be the party’s star?

Being priced at Rs 89,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi), Hero Xtreme 200R is now the most affordable motorcycle in the segment, competing with the likes of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V (Rs 91,600) and Bajaj Pulsar 200NS (Rs 95,300).