Hero Xtreme 200R modified as first-responder vehicle handed to health centres in Alwar

Hero MotoCorp had also donated 60 first-responder vehicles based on its 150cc motorcycle in April when the country was in complete lockdown in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

By:Published: July 16, 2020 5:40 PM

hero xtreme 200r first responder

As part of its CSR initiatives to assist in COVID-19 relief efforts, Hero MotoCorp has handed over two unique first-responder vehicles to community health centres in Alwar. The vehicles supplied to the health centres in Neemrana and Mundawar are based on the Hero Xtreme 200R motorcycle, complete with a stretcher, foldable hood, essential medical aid such as detachable first-aid kit, oxygen cylinder, fire extinguisher and safety features that include LED flasher lights, foldable beacon light, emergency wireless public announcement system, and a siren.

Hero MotoCorp’s two first-responder vehicles were handed over to Manjeet Dharampal Choudhary, Member of the State Legislative Assembly of Rajasthan, Mundawar (Neemrana), Alwar. The vehicle were designed and produced under a collaboration between engineers at Hero’s Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur and the New Model Centre (NMC) at the company’s manufacturing facility in Gurgaon.

Also read: Lockdown Recovery: Two-wheeler sales pick up in June 2020, Hero MotoCorp sold over 4.5 lakh units

The company also states that it intends to roll out several more of such first-responder vehicles, which will be handed over to local health authorities in other parts of the country as well. The motorcycle-based patient transporter will be rather useful for reaching out to remote and rural regions and help move patients to the nearest hospitals.

Back in April this year, Hero MotoCorp donated 60 first-responder vehicles based on its 150cc motorcycle when India went through a complete lockdown in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Prior to this, Hero Group committed a sum of Rs 100 crore towards aid for COVID-19 relief efforts in India. Half of this sum was donated to the PM Cares Fund while the remaining amount was spent on other relief efforts.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hyundai Grand i10, Santro available with up to Rs 60,000 discount in July 2020

Hyundai Grand i10, Santro available with up to Rs 60,000 discount in July 2020

Role of dehumidification critical for safer electric vehicles and efficient manufacturing

Role of dehumidification critical for safer electric vehicles and efficient manufacturing

Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot S.A merger entity named Stellantis: Now world's fourth-largest carmaker

Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot S.A merger entity named Stellantis: Now world's fourth-largest carmaker

Nissan B-SUV (Magnite) revealed: Engine specs, features, expected price of Vitara Brezza challenger!

Nissan B-SUV (Magnite) revealed: Engine specs, features, expected price of Vitara Brezza challenger!

BharatBenz rolls out 1000th BS6 heavy duty truck: 1500 vehicles manufactured despite lockdown

BharatBenz rolls out 1000th BS6 heavy duty truck: 1500 vehicles manufactured despite lockdown

Audi RS 7 Sportback launched in India at Rs 1.94 crore: 48V mild-hybrid with 0-100 km/h time of 3.6 seconds

Audi RS 7 Sportback launched in India at Rs 1.94 crore: 48V mild-hybrid with 0-100 km/h time of 3.6 seconds

Nissan B-SUV Launch Today Live: Nissan B-SUV Price in India, Specs, Features, Mileage, Engine, Color Variants, Images

Nissan B-SUV Launch Today Live: Nissan B-SUV Price in India, Specs, Features, Mileage, Engine, Color Variants, Images

Jawa Perak deliveries to begin 20 July: Easy finance of 50% off on EMIs, zero down payment & more

Jawa Perak deliveries to begin 20 July: Easy finance of 50% off on EMIs, zero down payment & more

2020 Honda City vs Hyundai Verna: Variant-wise prices, features comparison

2020 Honda City vs Hyundai Verna: Variant-wise prices, features comparison

Mahindra mine-resistant vehicles to be used for UN Peacekeeping: Anand Mahindra lauds the 'Mean Machine'

Mahindra mine-resistant vehicles to be used for UN Peacekeeping: Anand Mahindra lauds the 'Mean Machine'

Ford introduces 6 months EMI Skip plan: Low rate of interest, last scheme date explained

Ford introduces 6 months EMI Skip plan: Low rate of interest, last scheme date explained

2020 MotoGP: Marc Marquez vs Alex Marquez for the first time at Grand Prix of Spain this Sunday!

2020 MotoGP: Marc Marquez vs Alex Marquez for the first time at Grand Prix of Spain this Sunday!

Ford EcoSport Titanium automatic variant launched: What's new in this sub-compact SUV

Ford EcoSport Titanium automatic variant launched: What's new in this sub-compact SUV

Confused with different speed limits across city? Delhi Police publishes speed chart

Confused with different speed limits across city? Delhi Police publishes speed chart

BGauss electric scooters' bookings start: Top features explained

BGauss electric scooters' bookings start: Top features explained

All-New Honda City launched in India: Verna, Ciaz rival priced at Rs 10.89 lakh

All-New Honda City launched in India: Verna, Ciaz rival priced at Rs 10.89 lakh

Skoda Rapid Rider Plus sedan launched in India: More features than Rider variant at this price

Skoda Rapid Rider Plus sedan launched in India: More features than Rider variant at this price

Mahindra XUV300 beats international brands to become India's safest car in Global NCAP ratings

Mahindra XUV300 beats international brands to become India's safest car in Global NCAP ratings

Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Baleno recalled over fuel pump fault: Check your car status

Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Baleno recalled over fuel pump fault: Check your car status

New 2020 Honda City India launch LIVE Updates: Expected price, features, engine specs, images

New 2020 Honda City India launch LIVE Updates: Expected price, features, engine specs, images