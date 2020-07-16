Hero Xtreme 200R modified as first-responder vehicle handed to health centres in Alwar

Hero MotoCorp had also donated 60 first-responder vehicles based on its 150cc motorcycle in April when the country was in complete lockdown in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of its CSR initiatives to assist in COVID-19 relief efforts, Hero MotoCorp has handed over two unique first-responder vehicles to community health centres in Alwar. The vehicles supplied to the health centres in Neemrana and Mundawar are based on the Hero Xtreme 200R motorcycle, complete with a stretcher, foldable hood, essential medical aid such as detachable first-aid kit, oxygen cylinder, fire extinguisher and safety features that include LED flasher lights, foldable beacon light, emergency wireless public announcement system, and a siren.

Hero MotoCorp’s two first-responder vehicles were handed over to Manjeet Dharampal Choudhary, Member of the State Legislative Assembly of Rajasthan, Mundawar (Neemrana), Alwar. The vehicle were designed and produced under a collaboration between engineers at Hero’s Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur and the New Model Centre (NMC) at the company’s manufacturing facility in Gurgaon.

The company also states that it intends to roll out several more of such first-responder vehicles, which will be handed over to local health authorities in other parts of the country as well. The motorcycle-based patient transporter will be rather useful for reaching out to remote and rural regions and help move patients to the nearest hospitals.

Back in April this year, Hero MotoCorp donated 60 first-responder vehicles based on its 150cc motorcycle when India went through a complete lockdown in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Prior to this, Hero Group committed a sum of Rs 100 crore towards aid for COVID-19 relief efforts in India. Half of this sum was donated to the PM Cares Fund while the remaining amount was spent on other relief efforts.

