Hero Xtreme 200R: End of the road or a replacement on the horizon?

Hero MotoCorp is readying its range of BS6 bikes. With the new COVID-19 rules for factories in place, production is also being carried out. Hero MotoCorp showrooms too are opening again at a rapid pace. The company has ensured that it has updated its website with the products that are going to be BS6 soon and will be launched as well. However, one fairly new bike, the Hero Xtreme 200R, was nowhere to be seen. It’s been a month and Hero too hasn’t answered our questions. A source in the know and some snooping around though has helped us get the required answers. It must be noted that Hero MotoCorp hasn’t commented on this topic at all. Not at the time of publishing this story though.

Hero Xtreme 200R: Was it a success?

At launch, the Hero Xtreme 200R had all the right ingredients to be a success. It had the sharp streetfighter looks, digital instrument cluster, dual disc brakes, and ABS. Forums though say that the Hero service isn’t up to the mark. It has got to do with the attention to detail and workmanship, according to the forums. They have all though said that spare parts are easily available and affordable too. The bike itself has been quoted as reliable.

Given that Hero wanted to target the lower end of the 200cc segment with 160-180cc-like prices, it was apparent that the Xtreme 200R doesn’t have a wider audience. The engine was tuned to develop decent power lower down and more for city riding. In our tests, the motorcycle lost steam around 95kmph, and attaining or rather maintaining triple-digit speeds was taxing for the rider. The 18.4hp/17.1Nm, 199cc, air-cooled engine was refined and there were minimal vibrations as well. The 5-speed gearbox too was smooth to operate. Efficiency was one highlight of this engine and in our tests, it returned around 48kmpl.

While the pricing of around Rs 90,000 ex-showroom was definitely in 160cc territory, a few Hero dealers said that customers often preferred the slightly higher priced TVS Apache RTR 200 4V or the racier Bajaj Pulsar NS200. This could be perhaps one of the reasons why you see fewer Hero Xtreme 200Rs on the road.

Has Hero called it a day for the Xtreme 200R?

While there is no confirmation, the fact that the website doesn’t list the motorcycle anymore might be an indicator. The slower selling model might just be shelved for the domestic market. The BS6 upgrade costs might have rendered it as a non-feasible product. This being said, it could still be the most affordable 200cc product in the market post the BS6 transition (if that were ever to happen).

What’s coming in place of the Hero Xtreme 200R?

Hero MotoCorp has already showcased the Xtreme 160R before the lockdown and the bike was supposed to be launched in the last week of March. The Hero Xtreme 160R boasts a 163cc engine that is good for 15hp and 14Nm, power and torque figures respectively. A 5-speed gearbox is paired to this engine. The Hero Xtreme 160R also has a more muscular styling and all-digital instrument cluster. Given that it’s BS6 compliant, the pricing between the 160cc and 200cc models might not be much different. In fact, we have a strong hunch that the Hero Xtreme 160R price will be Rs 90,000 – the exact point from where the 200R was priced. Moreover, equipment levels on the Xtreme 160R are higher than those on the Hero Xtreme 200R.

A quick look at the website will tell you that while the Hero BS6 Xpulse 200 has gained an oil-cooler, it has also lost out on power. If a similar situation were to happen with the Hero Xtreme 200R, the company might find it hard to justify the price hike. As we’re aware, a price-sensitive market like ours might go for the newer bike that’s available at a lower cost than a more powerful one with dated styling. Might we add higher price tag too.

