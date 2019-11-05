Muscular-looking Hero Xtreme 1.R concept revealed at 2019 EICMA alongside XPulse 200 Rally Kit

Hero MotoCorp has unveiled the Xtreme 1R concept at the ongoing 2019 EICMA motorcycle show. At the annual event, the company has also introduced the Rally Kit for its 200cc adventure bike - XPulse 200. The newly unveiled Hero Xtreme 1R is based on the same platform as the Xtreme 200R. However, this one takes the design philosophy to a new level as it looks evident from its muscular styling. The front end of the Hero Xtreme 1R concept gets a sharp headlamp. The bike gets beefy inverted forks up front that look quite different and appealing in that maroon colour. The same shade can be seen on the fuel tank while the rest of the motorcycle is covered in white and matte grey colour. The rear, on the other hand, gets a monoshock.

The 1R can be seen with a rider seat only and there is no pillion seat as the bike instead gets rear body cowl. Disc brakes have been employed at both ends for decent stopping power. Now, to answer the big question? Will this one enter production. Well, it would be too early to comment on this at the moment. Hero MotoCorp had showcased multiple concepts in the past and those have failed to see production lines. Hence, the future of the 1R concept too looks quite uncertain.

Now coming to the XPulse Rally kit, this one includes multiple components to make the bike a pure rally-spec machine. The said kit includes handlebar risers, flatter seat, rally tyres along with 12T front and 40T rear sprockets. Hero MotoCorp has announced at the event that the XPulse 200 rally kit will be available at the company's dealerships early next year possibly by January or February. The price of the XPulse Rally kit will be announced at that time only.

