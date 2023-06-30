Hero Xtreme 160R vs Yamaha FZ comparison — Who is the lord of the streets?

The Hero Xtreme 160R recently had an update, making it more desirable. However, the Yamaha FZ has been a popular choice in the segment.

While the sub-500cc segment is gaining popularity, the 150cc segment is silently seeing better motorcycles. The Hero Xtreme 160R is a good example as the motorcycle has undergone a major cosmetic and mechanical update recently. However, one motorcycle that has been popular in this segment is the Yamaha FZ, which was known for its quick handling.

Now, with the launch of the Xtreme 160R, the FZ faces a setback. Or does it? Here’s a comparison between the 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R vs the Yamaha FZ.

Hero Xtreme 160R vs Yamaha FZ: Design

The Hero Xtreme 160R has seen a major update in design and the latest version gets a redesigned headlight, more aggressive tank shrouds, new graphics, and more, giving the Xtreme 160R a much sportier look compared to the older model.

The Yamaha FZ gets a similar setup, a naked headlight unit, a muscular tank with minimal graphics, and a single-piece seat. The FZ also looks sporty, but bulky at the same time because of its large side-slung exhaust. Between the two, the Hero Xtreme steals the crown for visual appeal.

Hero Xtreme 160R vs Yamaha FZ: Engine specifications

Both motorcycles are powered by a single-cylinder air-cooled engine, however, the Hero Xtreme has a slight edge over the FZ with an added oil-cooling system for the engine, gets 4 valves compared to the FZ’s two-valve setup, and also gets a displacement advantage.

Specifications Xtreme 160R Yamaha FZ Displacement 163.2 cc 149 cc Power 16.6bhp 12.2bhp Torque 14.6Nm 13.3Nm Gearbox 5-speed 5-speed

Overall, the Xtreme 160R makes more power and torque compared to the Yamaha FZ. However, fuel efficiency also plays a big role with motorcycles in the segment and both return a similar 45kmpl.

Hero Xtreme 160R vs Yamaha FZ: Equipment and features

The Hero Xtreme 160R gets USD forks, monoshock at the rear, disc brakes at both ends with single-channel ABS, 17-inch alloys wheels with tubeless tyres, an all-digital LCD instrument cluster with phone connectivity, LED lights all around, and more.

The Yamaha FZ is similarly equipped compared to the Xtreme as it gets telescopic forks, a monoshock at the rear, dual disc brakes with single-channel ABS, 17-inch alloy wheels, and a digital LCD instrument console. The biggest difference is the front suspension, however, a USD fork does not always mean better handling.

Hero Xtreme 160R vs Yamaha FZ: Which one?

The deciding factor comes down to the pricing and styling since they are similarly equipped. The Hero Xtreme 160R is priced at Rs 1.27 lakh onwards ex-showroom, while the Yamaha FZ is priced at Rs 1.16 lakh onwards.

If the price is a deciding factor, the FZ makes sense as it is fun to ride motorcycle, however, if styling plays a major factor, the Xtreme 160R makes sense. However, if pricing is not a concern but looks and performance are, we suggest shelling out a bit more and opting for the Yamaha MT-15.