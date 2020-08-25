Hero Xtreme 160R video review: Price, specs, features

Hero has made this bike from scratch and this happens to be one of the most affordable two-wheelers in its segment. It was developed in the CIT at Jaipur.

Hero MotoCorp during the unlock phase 1.0, has launched a few bikes. Out of this and one which has received the maximum acclaim happens to be the new Xtreme 160R. The Hero Xtreme 160R price in India is Rs 99,950 for the single disc while the double disc version is for Rs 1,03,500, ex-Delhi. Hero has made this bike from scratch and this happens to be one of the most affordable two-wheelers in its segment. It was developed in the CIT at Jaipur. Hero MotoCorp, with this bike, has made its re-entry into the 150cc segment. The bike boasts an all-digital instrument cluster with a negative display. There are two tripmeters, side stand warning and a segment-first hazard light indicator. As discussed in the price section, one can order it with a rear disc brake as well. However, the ABS is linked only to the front wheel.

A rear monoshock is in place while the front boasts 37mm telescopic forks. The rear is pre-load adjustable. Hero has used a 163cc, single-cylinder, 2-valve engine that is good for 14hp of power and 14Nm. The gearbox that is paired to this motor is a 5-speed unit. The claimed mileage hovers around 55kmpl. There are various colour schemes on offer and we feel the red one looks the best.

As it is, Hero designers have done a very good job this time around. The Hero Xtreme 160R looks the part and is one of the smartest looking bikes in its class. it has a beefy stance and yet with the shorter seat height is comfortable for both shorter as well as taller riders. Hero says that they have tuned this engine for mid-range punch and ease of rideability. So should you as someone upgrading from a 100 or 125cc bike purchase the Xtreme? Hows the bike to ride? Check the video below for the answers.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.