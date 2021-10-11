Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition officially teased: Launch soon

Hero MotoCorp has teased the upcoming Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition ahead of its official launch. The new Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition will be finished in a Matte Black paint scheme.

By:Updated: Oct 11, 2021 11:26 AM
Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition

Just a few days ago, Hero MotoCorp launched the new Hero Xpulse 200 4V in India and now, the company is planning to launch another motorcycle soon. Hero MotoCorp has teased a new motorcycle on its official social media handles and a quick glimpse of the teaser video reveals that it is none other than the Xtreme 160R. The company is gearing up to soon launch the new Stealth Edition of the Hero Xtreme 160R in India.

 

The upcoming Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition has been teased by the company on its official social media handles with the tagline ‘Go Boom in Stealth Mode. Coming Soon’. The Stealth Edition of the Hero Xtreme 160R will be finished in a Matte Black paint scheme that will make this handsome-looking motorcycle look even better. It might get some new graphics too. It is also expected to sport some new features, including smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth for the instrument cluster. 

However, there won’t be any mechanical changes on the motorcycle. The new Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition will be still powered by the same BS6 compliant 163cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor develops 15.2 PS of power and 14 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The Xtreme 160R gets a disc brake at the front while at the rear, one can choose between a drum/disc unit and it gets a single-channel ABS too.

Watch Video | Hero Xtreme 160R Test Ride Review:

The new Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition will be launched in India very soon. The standard variants of the Xtreme 160R are currently priced between Rs 1.11 lakh – Rs 1.16 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. One can expect the upcoming Stealth Edition of the motorcycle to charge a slight premium over the standard variants. The Hero Xtreme 160R rivals the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Suzuki Gixxer, Bajaj Pulsar NS 160, Honda X-Blade, etc.  

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition officially teased: Launch soon

Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition officially teased: Launch soon

Maruti Suzuki to add 300 mobile service vans by end of this fiscal

Maruti Suzuki to add 300 mobile service vans by end of this fiscal

2021 MG Astor India Launch LIVE Updates: Creta, Seltos rival with ADAS set to arrive shortly!

2021 MG Astor India Launch LIVE Updates: Creta, Seltos rival with ADAS set to arrive shortly!

F1 2021: Bottas wins Turkish GP as Verstappen retakes championship lead

F1 2021: Bottas wins Turkish GP as Verstappen retakes championship lead

No cracking deals for cars this Diwali

No cracking deals for cars this Diwali

Detel partners with Electric One to strengthen its offline presence

Detel partners with Electric One to strengthen its offline presence

Maruti’s new move can be a step towards sustainability

Maruti’s new move can be a step towards sustainability

Still exploring alternatives for closure-bound factories: Ford

Still exploring alternatives for closure-bound factories: Ford

Mercedes-Benz infuses Rs 1,700 cr in India business to transform retail model

Mercedes-Benz infuses Rs 1,700 cr in India business to transform retail model

2022 MG ZS EV Facelift unveiled in Europe: India launch soon?

2022 MG ZS EV Facelift unveiled in Europe: India launch soon?

Fuel-efficient diesel cars to buy under Rs. 10 lakh: Honda Amaze, Kia Sonet & more

Fuel-efficient diesel cars to buy under Rs. 10 lakh: Honda Amaze, Kia Sonet & more

Mahindra XUV700 worth Rs 9,500 crores booked in India in just 3 hours

Mahindra XUV700 worth Rs 9,500 crores booked in India in just 3 hours

Skoda Slavia: What to expect from the upcoming Honda City rival

Skoda Slavia: What to expect from the upcoming Honda City rival

Triumph launches 'Total Care' program for new & old bikes: Extended warranty, RSA & more

Triumph launches 'Total Care' program for new & old bikes: Extended warranty, RSA & more

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched with ride modes: Specs, variants, price

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched with ride modes: Specs, variants, price

Skoda Kodiaq Facelift India launch in early 2022: Production to begin soon

Skoda Kodiaq Facelift India launch in early 2022: Production to begin soon

Meet Tardigrade: Moon rover motorcycle concept brought to life by Hookie Co.

Meet Tardigrade: Moon rover motorcycle concept brought to life by Hookie Co.

Mixed outlook: Chip shortage to hit car sales in festive season

Mixed outlook: Chip shortage to hit car sales in festive season

Mercedes-Benz rolls out new locally-produced S-Class from Rs 1.57 cr

Mercedes-Benz rolls out new locally-produced S-Class from Rs 1.57 cr

Hero Xpulse 200 4V launched in India at Rs 1.28 lakh: What’s New

Hero Xpulse 200 4V launched in India at Rs 1.28 lakh: What’s New