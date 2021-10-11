Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition officially teased: Launch soon

Hero MotoCorp has teased the upcoming Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition ahead of its official launch. The new Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition will be finished in a Matte Black paint scheme.

Just a few days ago, Hero MotoCorp launched the new Hero Xpulse 200 4V in India and now, the company is planning to launch another motorcycle soon. Hero MotoCorp has teased a new motorcycle on its official social media handles and a quick glimpse of the teaser video reveals that it is none other than the Xtreme 160R. The company is gearing up to soon launch the new Stealth Edition of the Hero Xtreme 160R in India.

The upcoming Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition has been teased by the company on its official social media handles with the tagline ‘Go Boom in Stealth Mode. Coming Soon’. The Stealth Edition of the Hero Xtreme 160R will be finished in a Matte Black paint scheme that will make this handsome-looking motorcycle look even better. It might get some new graphics too. It is also expected to sport some new features, including smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth for the instrument cluster.

However, there won’t be any mechanical changes on the motorcycle. The new Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition will be still powered by the same BS6 compliant 163cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor develops 15.2 PS of power and 14 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The Xtreme 160R gets a disc brake at the front while at the rear, one can choose between a drum/disc unit and it gets a single-channel ABS too.

Watch Video | Hero Xtreme 160R Test Ride Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The new Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition will be launched in India very soon. The standard variants of the Xtreme 160R are currently priced between Rs 1.11 lakh – Rs 1.16 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. One can expect the upcoming Stealth Edition of the motorcycle to charge a slight premium over the standard variants. The Hero Xtreme 160R rivals the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Suzuki Gixxer, Bajaj Pulsar NS 160, Honda X-Blade, etc.

