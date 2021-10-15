Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition launched with these new features at Rs 1.16 lakh

Hero MotoCorp has launched the Stealth Edition of the Xtreme 160R with some new features. The new Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition has been priced at Rs 1.16 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Hero MotoCorp recently launched the updated versions of its several existing two-wheelers to boost its sales during the festive season. Just a few days ago, the company introduced the Hero Xpulse 200 4V and the Pleasure Plus XTec in India. And now, this Indian two-wheeler maker has finally launched the Stealth Edition of the Hero Xtreme 160R with some new features. The new Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition has been priced at Rs 1.16 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

As the name suggests, the new Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition is finished in a Matte Black paint scheme. To enhance its premium appeal, the motorcycle gets 3D emblem branding and the ‘Stealth’ badge. The Xtreme 160R has always been a good-looking motorcycle and it does look more sporty in this Matte Black avatar. The standard variants of the motorcycle already come with class-leading features like an all-LED lighting system, side stand engine cut off, etc.

The Stealth Edition of the Xtreme 160R gets some new first-in-segment features such as an integrated USB charger and five-level adjustment for the brightness of its LCD display. The instrument cluster of the motorcycles also features a new gear-position indicator. However, apart from the cosmetic update and feature add-ons, it remains the same as its standard variants. The Xtreme 160R is powered by a BS6 compliant 163cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled fuel-injected engine.

This motor churns out 15.2 PS of maximum power at 8500 RPM and 14 Nm of peak torque at 6500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Xtreme 160R is the fastest and the lightest motorcycle in its class weighing just 138.5 kilograms and it sprints from 0-60 kmph in just 4.7 seconds. The Hero Xtreme 160R rivals the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Suzuki Gixxer, Bajaj Pulsar NS 160, Honda X-Blade, etc.

Watch Video | Hero Xtreme 160R Test Ride Review:

Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The Xtreme is the Sporty and urban brand in Hero MotoCorp’s X-range of premium motorcycles. The new Xtreme 160R Stealth edition is bringing further class-leading technology and a mysterious darker style that will excite the customers in their everyday ride.”

