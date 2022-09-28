Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition 2.0 launched: Priced at Rs 1.30 lakh

The new 2022 Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition 2.0 has been launched in India at Rs 1.30 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets a new paint scheme and Hero’s connected tech for the motorcycle.

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has launched an updated special edition version of the Xtreme 160R. The new 2022 Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition 2.0 has been launched in India at Rs 1.30 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets a new paint scheme with bold red accents and Hero’s connected tech for the motorcycle.

In terms of design, the new Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition 2.0 remains identical to its standard variants. However, it is offered in a new matte black colour shade with striking red accents on the telescopic fork, frame, and pillion grab rail to further augment its unique appearance. The motorcycle gets knuckle guards as well.

Also Read: Navratri 2022: Hero MotoCorp announces special discount offers on two-wheelers

Powering the Hero Xtreme 160R is a 163cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 15 bhp at 8,500 RPM and 14 Nm of peak torque at 6500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. In terms of features, the new Stealth Edition 2.0 variant gets an inverted digital instrument cluster with Hero Connect tech and Bluetooth connectivity.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Commenting on the launch, Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth edition received a tremendous response from customers, enthusiasts, and experts alike. It instantly became the motorcycle of choice for customers who have a unique style that stands out from the rest of the crowd.”

Watch Video | Hero Xtreme 160R Test Ride Review:

He further added, “This new edition is both Stealth and Smart, with a black livery signed by red accents, for the passionate riders, and our Cloud connected system Connect 1.0, for the tech-savvy consumers. Stealth and smart, this is the Hero Xtreme Stealth 2.0.”

Also Read: Top 3 upcoming electric cars in India around Rs 10 lakh: Tiago EV, MG & more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.