Hero Xtreme 160R rival: What to expect from new Honda motorcycle?

Honda is all set to heat up the 160cc segment by launching a new motorcycle on August 2nd.

Written by Express Drives Desk
honda 160cc bike teaser
Honda 160cc bike teaser (credit: Honda 2Wheelers India)

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is gearing up to add some fireworks to the 160cc segment with a new motorcycle which is all set to make its debut on August 2. This will be Honda’s third instalment in this class after the Unicorn and X-Blade. Even though the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer hasn’t officially revealed the name of the new motorcycle, media reports are suggesting it could be called Honda SP160. 

New Honda motorcycle: Engine Specifications

The Unicorn has been Honda’s mainstay in the executive 160cc segment, but after being in the market for over a decade, it is showing signs of ageing. With the X-Blade targeted to a younger crowd, the new motorcycle is expected to be based on the Unicorn and will appeal to the mass with its imposing and aggressive design. Like the Unicorn and the X-Blade, the new Honda motorcycle will be powered by the same 162cc engine with an output of 13.2bhp and 14.58 Nm of torque. The powertrain will be mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Upcoming Honda 160cc bike teased

New Honda motorcycle: Hardware

The new Honda motorcycle will borrow the hardware from both the X-Blade and the Unicorn like telescopic front forks and rear monoshock. The jury is still our whether the new motorcycle will come with X-Blade’s bigger 276mm front disc and rear 130mm drum or 220mm disc or the Unicorn’s 240mm front disc. Both the motorcycles are equipped with single-channel ABS and the same will be available in the new motorcycle.

Based on the teaser released by Honda, the new motorcycle will sport state-of-the-art LED lighting with an aggressive and bold design. 

New Honda motorcycle: Competition

The 160cc segment is packed with many serious contenders like the Pulsar N160, Hero Xtreme 160R 2V, TVS Apache RTR 160 2V and the Yamaha FZ-FI V4 DLX. With the Unicorn starting from Rs 1,09,800 ex-showroom Delhi, the new Honda motorcycle could be slotted slightly higher. 

First published on: 01-08-2023 at 09:46 IST
