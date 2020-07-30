Hero Xtreme 160R pros and cons: 5 things to like about this Honda X-Blade rival

The Hero Xtreme 160R has got its own share of pros and cons but the former far outweigh the latter. This is one fantastic Hero bike and begs to be experienced rather than just spoken about.

Hero Motocorp has hit the nail on the head with the new Xtreme 160R. The motorcycle is priced just right and here is one Hero bike that can be recommended to anyone who is looking to upgrade from a Hero Splendor or Glamour. While there are many reasons to like this bike, and we have listed them below, there are some which a buyer won’t. To give you a quick recap, the Hero Xtreme 160R boasts a 163cc, 2-valve, single-cylinder engine that makes 15hp of power and 14Nm. These aren’t the segment-best numbers but the bike has something up its sleeve which the competition doesn’t – a lower kerb weight. Tipping the scales at slightly less than 140kg, the Hero manages to get a better power-to-weight ratio than its peers. So, here is a list of the pros and cons of the Hero Xtreme 160R in a nutshell.

Pros of the Hero Xtreme 160R

The bike has got 37mm Showa-tuned front forks and a 7-step, pre-load adjustable rear monoshock. During the review, I liked the fact that be it the big or small bumps, the bike was calm and composed through it all. The suspension did what it is ideally supposed to – absorb bumps. This character of the bike didn’t change with a pillion on-board. One sits in a comfortable position on this bike, which reduces fatigue to a great extent. If you though like the Impulse and now the Hero Xpulse, even this bike is all about ride quality, you’re sadly mistaken. The bike has a very lively handling character as you may have seen in the video. It can switch lanes very quickly and without losing its composure. See a corner, the bike tips on its side very easily and the tyres allow one to lean the bike more than they can on any other motorcycle in this class. After a very long long time, this is one Hero bike that will be appreciated by all just for the looks. Agreed the Hero Xtreme 200S was a good-looking bike but then it didn’t have a universal appeal. This one with the all-LED lights, muscular tank, alluring paint schemes look smashing. While earlier Hero bikes had a very good gearshift quality, this was lost on the motorcycles that followed after the CBZ Xtreme. The Hero Xtreme 160R though brings this back. The gearshift is butter smooth and requires a slight nudge of the toe. Hero has also given disc brakes with very good feedback through the levers and ample stopping power. Repeated high speed brake attempts showed very less fade as well. Value-for-money is something this bike commands. It has got all useable equipment on-board and still Hero has managed to price it around Rs 1 lakh. The Yamaha FZ as well as Suzuki Gixxer offer less features and still are priced exorbitantly higher. College-going kids will definitely love this bike. The 5-year warranty is a boon for them too.

Cons

The Hero Xtreme 160R has a smooth engine for the most part but if you need a higher speed, say around 85kmph, then there will be buzzing through the seat, handlebar and footpegs. Luckily, the vibrations are minimal and once the bike is run-in seems to diminish. Top speed is something that will be strained on this Hero and not as effortless in some other bikes in this category. You will feel the engine is stressed at this point. Hero service centres though in plenty, aren’t the best around. We have serviced vehicles before from them and found the experience to be sub-par. Given that the warranty period is longer, to avail it, a customer will have to keep visiting a Hero workshop. We hope Hero ups the ante in this aspect.

Do let us know how you find this bike and will you be buying it in the near future?

