Hero Xtreme 160R price increased: Honda X-Blade rival costlier by this much

The Hero Xtreme 160R prices have increased by a small margin but the bike still retains its high value-for-money quotient amongst its competitors.

By:October 19, 2020 1:55 PM

The Hero Xtreme 160R has received widespread acclaim from both the buyers as well as critics. One will easily forgive the lack of top-end punch from the bike when you factor in its refinement, low-end lugging power and features. Express Drives is a fan of this bike and highly recommends it if you are out shopping for an affordable 160cc bike. Unfortunately, Hero has silently increased the price of this sub-Rs 1 lakh bike. The new Hero Xtreme 160R price begins from Rs 1.02 lakh whereas the dual-disc variant costs Rs 1.05 lakh, ex-showroom. When first launched, the Xtreme 160R prices were Rs 99,950 and Rs 1.03 lakh, ex-showroom. This is a minor hike for what is still a fantastically priced bike. Hero MotoCorp hasn’t given a specific reason for the same but we believe it could be due to the rising input costs. Moreover, with the bike having being received positively by everyone around, it is but natural that people will not mind paying slightly more.

Also Read Hero Xtreme 160R review

The Hero Xtreme 160R boasts a fresh design language and has all-LED headlights, tail lamps as well as blinkers. It has a digital instrument console with a negative display. The bike boasts a large fuel tank as well as a single-piece seat. It has sporty grab rails that aren’t visible at first look but are placed under the rear seat. Hero has also integrated a stubby exhaust and the bike does emit a sporty note under hard acceleration.

The 163cc, single-cylinder engine boasts a low compression ratio but has got fuel injection for company. This engine makes 15hp of power and 14Nm. It comes with both a kick as well as electric starter. There is a 5-speed gearbox. Hero has given conventional front forks and a monoshock at the rear. The ground clearance is 167mm and there is single-channel ABS on offer.

 

