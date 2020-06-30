Hero Xtreme 160R launched: TVS Apache RTR 160 rival price, specs, features

The Hero Xtreme 160R has got two variants - single disc and double disc. The Xtreme 160R is Hero's only model in the 150-160cc space and goes up against the Bajaj Pulsar NS160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Suzuki Gixxer 150.

Hero MotoCorp has started dispatching units of the Xtreme 160R to its dealerships. The all-new motorcycle was unveiled before the lockdown started and was supposed to be launched end-March. However, with production stopped and dispatches not happening, the motorcycle was stuck at the factory level. However, in a few days you can buy the new Hero Xtreme 160R from a company dealership near you. There are two variants available – single disc (Rs 99,950) and double-disc (Rs 1.03 lakh), ex-Delhi. Both versions get only a single channel ABS. There are four colours on offer – Sports Red, Vibrant Blue, and Pearl Silver White. Hero dealerships have already started taking test ride requests. The Hero Xtreme 160R has been developed in-house at the company’s Jaipur facility. The motorcycle will compete with the Bajaj Pulsar NS160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, and the Suzuki Gixxer 150.

The Hero Xtreme 160R is built on an all-new chassis and has 37mm fr0nt telescopic forks, and a 7-step adjustable monoshock rear suspension. Ground clearance of the motorcycle is 165mm. The motorcycle has got a new 160cc, 2-valve engine with fuel injection. This engine produces 15hp of power and 14Nm. The gearbox is a 5-speed unit and Hero claims a 0-60kmph time of 4.7s. The motorcycle should hit around 110kmph (top speed), with a relatively lower kerb weight of only 138.5kg. There are 17-inch wheels on both ends, with the rear wheel boasting a 130 section radial tyre.

As far as the design is concerned, the motorcycle is a streetfighter and gets all-LED headlights, inverted LCD instrument console. It has a seat height of 796mm. The fuel tank capacity is 12 litres. Hero hasn’t mentioned the claimed fuel efficiency numbers but expect the bike to deliver around 45kmpl in ideal conditions. The motorcycle will be more of a street bike and should be a good choice for the younger generation.

