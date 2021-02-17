Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Limited Edition revealed: India launch soon!

The new Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Limited Edition is expected to be priced a bit higher than the dual disc variant of the regular model, considering the changes and the enhanced desirability factor on offer.

Hero MotoCorp – India’s ace two-wheeler manufacturer recently achieved a very rare milestone! The company announced a few days back that it has clocked the 100 million sales milestone, which is certainly a proud moment. In order to commemorate the same, the brand will soon be launching as many as six limited-edition models and one of them is a new special edition of the Hero Xtreme 160R. To be called the 100 Million Limited Edition, the same has already been listed on the company’s official website for India. The biggest and possibly the only change on the Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million limited edition is the colour scheme. As one can see in the pictures, the motorcycle will come with a different red and white paint scheme that certainly makes it look premium and sporty.

Moreover, the special edition model will get ‘100 Million’ graphics that will make it stand out from the regular model. Apart from the visual changes, we don’t think there would be any other changes to the bike. That said, the 100 Million special edition will also get power from the same 163cc, single-cylinder engine that is good or producing 15hp of power and 14Nm of torque. The list of features will also remain the same and the limited edition will also get bits like all-LED lighting along with negative LCD all-digital instrumentation, side stand engine cut off, auto sail technology and hazard lamps.

The Hero Xtreme 160R is currently available in two variants – single disc & dual disc and the limited edition model will come based on the latter, which is currently priced at Rs 1.06 lakh (ex-showroom). The new 100 Million Limited Edition is expected to be priced a bit higher, considering the changes and the enhanced desirability factor on offer. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel if you still haven’t!

