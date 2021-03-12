Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Edition launched: TVS Apache RTR 160 4V rival gets dual-tone paint scheme

The six Hero MotoCorp celebration editions were unveiled in the presence of Bollywood celebrity Shah Rukh Khan, who went on to sign all six of them during the event.

Hero MotoCorp recently celebrated rolling out of 10 crore units since its standalone operations in India. To mark the occasion, Hero introduced 100 Million Limited Edition of its popular products including the Xtreme 160R. The limited-edition has now been launched at Rs 1,08,750 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is also offering an exchange/loyalty discount of Rs 5,000 in select states. The 100 Million Edition Xtreme 160R will come in one variant and is priced at a premium compared to the standard version which retails at Rs 1,03,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the drum brake variant and Rs 1,06,950 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the disc variant.

Besides the Xtreme 160R, other motorcycles that will get a 100 Million Edition are the Splendor+, Passion Pro and Glamour, along with Destini 125 and Maestro Edge 110 scooters. These are also expected to launch soon in the coming weeks.

The Xtreme 160R 100 Million Edition comes with a special dual-tone paint scheme. The red/white paint job covers the fuel tank, headlight mask, front fender and rear panels. Apart from the new paint scheme, it gets all the features from the standard model that includes an LED headlamp, a hazard lights switch, a side stand indicator with engine inhibitor, a fully digital instrument console and Auto Sail function.

It is powered by the same 163cc single-cylinder engine which has been rated to develop 15 bhp and 14 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a five-speed transmission unit. The motorcycle primarily rivals the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Bajaj Pulsar NS160.

Hero MotoCorp surpassed the significant milestone of 10 crore units in cumulative production in January 2021. The unit completing the 10 crore count was an Xtreme 160R, which was rolled out of the company’s manufacturing facility in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. This is also the 20th consecutive year that Hero MotoCorp has retained the title of the world’s largest manufacturer of two-wheelers.

The company now boasts the landmark of being one of the fastest to attain a 10 crore cumulative production mark, with the last 5 crore units coming in a span of just seven years.

To mark the occasion, Dr Pawan Munjal unveiled six celebration edition models at the company’s manufacturing facility at Gurugram.

The six celebration editions were unveiled in the presence of Bollywood celebrity Shah Rukh Khan, who went on to sign all six of them during the event.

