Hero XTEC motorcycles price in India: Glamour, Super Splendor & more

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has added an extra flavour to its entry-level and executive commuter motorcycle range with the launch of XTEC models. The Glamour was the first Hero motorcycle to get a range-topping XTEC variant with hi-tech features and now it’s offered with some other models too. Check out the prices of the Hero XTEC models currently on sale in India.

Hero XTEC motorcycles price in India:

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

Price: Rs 76,346

Hero Splendor Plus is the most affordable XTEC motorcycle in the company’s portfolio. Priced at Rs 76,346, ex-showroom, it gets a first-in-segment fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, USB mobile charging port, an LED DRL, etc. The Splendor Plus XTEC is powered by a 97.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected motor that develops 7.9 bhp and 8.05 Nm, paired with a 4-speed gearbox.

Hero Passion Pro XTEC

Price: Rs 77,358 to Rs 81,758

Hero Passion Pro XTEC is priced at Rs 77,358 for the drum brake and Rs 81,758 for the front disc brake variant, ex-showroom. This motorcycle gets an LED projector headlamp, a USB charging port and an all-digital instrument cluster that offers Bluetooth connectivity. Powering the Passion Pro XTEC is a 113.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops 9 bhp and 9.79 Nm, paired with a 4-speed gearbox.

Hero Super Splendor XTEC

Price: Rs 83,368 to Rs 87,268

The Super Splendor is the latest addition to Hero MotoCorp’s XTEC range. It has been recently launched in India and currently retails from Rs 83,368 to Rs 87,268, ex-showroom. In terms of features, it gets a new all-LED headlamp with the signature LED DRL, a USB charging port and a digital console with smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth that shows calls and SMS alerts, real-time mileage, etc.

Hero Glamour XTEC

Price: Rs 85,918 to Rs 90,518

Finally, the last motorcycle on this list is the Hero Glamour XTEC. Priced from Rs 85,918 to Rs 90,518, ex-showroom, the Glamour XTEC gets a fancy all-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation assist. The other add-ons include an LED headlamp, a USB charging port and new colour schemes.

Hero Glamour and Super Splendor are powered by the same 124.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that churns out 10.7 bhp and 10.6 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

