Hero Xpulse BS6 specifications out: New features include fuel injection, oil-cooler

The Hero Xpulse BS6 gets the fuel injection as standard and the oil-cooler claims to enhance engine performance by maintaining optimum temperature.

Published: April 3, 2020 11:35:18 AM

 

Technically, Hero MotoCorp could have got in the Xpulse twins as a BS6 model. The manufacturer though waited for a full year to bring in the compliant model. It still isn’t launched but we now know the specifications of the Hero Xpulse 200 BS6 model. There is no word on the price, launch timeline or even the delivery. The launch, we hope, will be right after the lockdown ends.

The Hero Xpulse BS6 gets the same 200cc, 2-valve, OHC, single-cylinder engine but with fuel-injection as standard. There is also an oil-cooler in place. If you though that this will mean a bump in power, it hasn’t. Both power and torque have gone down. The engine now produces 17.8hp/16.45Nm. This is against the earlier motor’s 18hp/17.1Nm. The gearbox is still a 5-speed unit. Tank capacity is still 13 litres.

The oil-cooler might be a great technology to enhance engine performance but it has added to the kerb weight. That and the BS6 catalytic converters add 4kg to the package, with the motorcycle now weighing 156kg. Moreover, power-to-weight ratio too has gone down. The Xpulse BS4 can be remembered as a great off-road tool but something that lacked outright grunt on the highway. The BS6 model perhaps won’t be much different then.

Speaking of off-road, the motorcycle gets 37mm front forks and a 10-step adjustable monoshock at the back. The ground clearance is still 220mm. Hero has given a 276mm front disc brake with ABS and a 220mm rear disc. The front wheel is a 21-incher while the rear is an 18-inch unit. These are supported by spokes.

There are no other feature changes and the Xpulse BS6 still has an all-LED headlight, tail lamp as well as indicators. The instrument console is all-digital and one can also have turn-by-turn navigation that can be accessed only if you download the Ride Guide app. There is also the service indicator.

The Xpulse BS6 should have a price hike of around Rs 6,000. It still remains India’s most affordable ADV. The oil-cooler might be a great addition but the performance will be spoken about once we ride the motorcycle. If you think the Xpulse is a bit expensive, Hero is readying the BS6 avatar of the Xpulse T too.

There are no rivals to the Xpulse at the moment. The Himalayan is bigger and expensive than the Xpulse. The 390 ADV is way up the league too.

