Hero Xpulse ABS units reportedly being replaced: Here’s why they should be

The Xpulse runs a single-channel ABS that is linked only with the front disc brake and reports suggest that the system hasn't been functioning properly.

Hero Motocorp has been widely lauded by the biking community for launching the Xpulse 200. The on-off road motorcycle is the IMOTY too and that shows the appreciation from the media as well. Express Drives has ridden the motorcycle both at the Big Rock Park as well as on the road. We found it to be competent off the road and decent on it too. However, when we got the Xpulse T for a test, a few months ago, we had a gripe. One of the ABS sensors just randomly flashing even on light application of the front brake. It now seems that we weren’t the only ones complaining.

Hero workshops, according to the grapevine (Teambhp.com), are now asking customers to get their Xpulse motorcycles back. The ABS unit is being replaced. Customers have also complained that the front brake (Hero uses a single channel ABS) doesn’t work if the bike encounters a pothole or bad roads. The lever, according to the report, gets jammed for a couple of seconds. These few seconds render the front brake useless thereby increasing the possibility of an accident.

To get to the heart of the matter, we checked with Hero MotoCorp and then a few workshop heads. Both denied the recall. The front brake, if rendered useless for a few seconds especially on a motorcycle with ABS, could lead to an accident. There is no issue with the rear brake pedal. Express Drives feels that Hero should take a look at the motorcycles on which owners are claiming to have an issue. If necessary, the ABS unit has to be replaced. Moreover, all the Xpulse units are under warranty, so this shouldn’t be an issue as well.

The Xpulse is powered by a 18.4hp, 200cc BS4 engine at the moment. The gearbox is a 5-speed unit. Hero will shortly launch the BS6 version of the Xpulse. We have been told that while the initial timeline was April 1, it has now been pushed to end-April. Hero it is being reported has huge stocks of BS4 inventory left and the lockdown has affected the strategy too.

Do you own an Xpulse and faced a similar issue? Do let us know.

Information source: Teambhp

