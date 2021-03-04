Hero Xpulse 200T BS6 specs revealed: Bike despatches begin

The bike, as we speculated last year, misses out on the oil-cooler that was given to the new Hero Xpulse 200. Power from this air-cooled, single-cylinder 200cc engine is rated at 18.4PS

By:March 4, 2021 10:39 AM

Hero MotoCorp, from last year, was teasing the Xpulse 200T BS6. However, due to some or the other reason, the bike was never launched. It now seems that the company is ready to launch the product. The BS6 Hero Xpulse 200T specifications have been revealed. The bike, as we speculated last year, misses out on the oil-cooler that was given to the new Hero Xpulse 200. Power from this air-cooled, single-cylinder 200cc engine is rated at 18.4PS, marginally higher than the Xpulse 200’s 18.04PS. Torque though is down from what its off-road cousin’s engine makes – now stands at 16.15Nm as opposed to 16.45Nm of the latter. The gearbox is a 5-speed unit and should be as smooth-shifting as the Xpulse’s unit. Other parameters like the 177mm ground clearance, 17-inch alloys with tubeless tyres remain the same. The colour options – Panther Black, Sports Red and Matte Shield Gold – have been carried over.

Without the oil-cooler, Hero may be able to price the bike much more competitively. The BS4 version had a price tag of around 1.05 lakh. For the BS6, Hero can price it at Rs 1.10 lakh, ex-showroom. Our source tells us that the bikes will reach dealerships in a couple of days. We hope Hero has worked on the seats as they tend to get uncomfortable as was the case with our BS4 test unit. The turn-by-turn navigation works well too as we experienced with the BS6 Xpulse. The all-digital instrument cluster is easy to read as well.

Also Read Hero Xpulse 200 BS6 review

The Xpulse 200 is registering big interest especially in places like Kerala. The manufacturer recently claimed that they managed to move a record number of units in God’s Own Country. The T version being the more focussed on touring should be the ideal starting point for many, especially given the affordable price tag it should come with. We’re waiting for our test unit in the meanwhile.

