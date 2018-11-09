Hero XPulse 200T: 5 reasons to wait for India’s most affordable touring bike

Hero XPulse 200T has made its global debut at the 2018 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy. According to the company, the motorcycle will be positioned in the company's product portfolio as a touring bike. The upcoming Hero XPulse 200T has been built on the same platform as the Xtreme 200R that also underpins the Xtreme 200. The upcoming Hero XPulse 200T will be launched alongside the XPulse 200, which is the adventure biased sibling of the XPulse 200T towards early 2019. If you are looking for a budget-friendly touring motorcycle, the Hero XPulse 200T might well be the right pick for you and there are multiple reasons that will not make you regret your decision. Here are five reasons why you should wait for Hero XPulse 200T:

Most affordable touring bike in India

The upcoming Hero XPulse 200T will be India's most affordable touring motorcycle. For this reason, if you are looking for a tourer at a tempting price point, your search might end on the XPulse 200T. The motorcycle is expected to be launched in India at a price of close to Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom). At such a price point, the motorcycle will be the most affordable tourer, undercutting the price of the Royal Enfield Himalayan by a good margin.

Hero XPulse 200T Engine

Powering the Hero XPulse 200T is a 199.6cc, air-cooled engine and it is the same unit that powers the Xtreme 200R. The engine on the Xtreme 200R is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 18 bhp and 17 Nm. The engine on the XPulse 200T might see some revisions in these figures in order to suit the characteristics of a touring motorcycle.

Hero XPulse 200T Features

One area where the Hero XPulse 200T will have an edge over its competition and other sub Rs 1 lakh motorcycles is the features. The bike will come with some interesting ones like fully digital instrumentation, Bluetooth connectivity and navigation assist. Moreover, the bike also gets placement for luggage panniers that will offer convenience to the rider on long rides.

Hero XPulse 200T Safety

Not just fancy equipment, the upcoming Hero XPulse 200T will also get some important safety features. The bike will come with a single-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) to offer added safety and convenience to the rider. Furthermore, the XPulse 200T gets a full LED headlamp with an aim to offer better illumination than a conventional halogen unit.

Hero XPulse 200T Competition

Hero XPulse 200T will not have any direct competition and that is where it might attract a major chunk of buyers. Currently, the Royal Enfield Himalayan is the most affordable proper tourer that you can buy in India. Once the XPulse 200T gets launched, it is expected to undercut the price of the Himalayan at least by Rs 70,000.