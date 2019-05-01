Hero XPulse 200, XPulse 200T launched; India’s most affordable ADV, tourer decoded

After a long delay, Hero MotoCorp has finally launched the XPulse 200 and the XPulse 200T in the Indian market. These bikes, for which we have been waiting for a substantial time, are now going to retail at Rs 97,000 (Carb), Rs 1,05,000 (FI) and Rs 94,000 respectively. With these prices, the XPulse 200 has become the cheapest ADV in the Indian market, a title which was earlier held by the Royal Enfield Himalayan. A spiritual successor to the Impulse, the XPulse 200 made its first public appearance at the 2017 EICMA, while the 200T was seen first at the 2018 iteration of the same event.

Both these bikes are powered by the same 199.6cc, air-cooled, single cylinder engine. This unit is capable of churning out 18 BHP of power along with 17 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired to a 5-speed constant mesh transmission. The 200T comes with a Carburetor while the 200 offers Fuel Injection as well as is available in Carburetor. Both the bikes offer telescopic front forks while at the rear, the 200T comes with 7-step preloaded monoshock and the 200 with a 10-step preloaded monoshock suspension.

Hero XPulse 200

The XPulse 200T and the XPulse 200 come with 276 mm disc brake on the front wheels. These are offered with single channel ABS. At the rear, the 200T comes with 220 mm disc brakes, while the 200 gets a 220 mm petal disc brake. In terms of its dimensions, the 200T measures 2118 mm in length, 806 mm in width and 1089 mm in height. Its wheelbase stands at 1393 mm, its ground clearance at 178 mm with its seat height clocking 799mm.

In comparison, the XPulse 200 measures 2222 mm in length, 850 mm in width and 1258 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 1410 mm, a ground clearance of 220 mm along with a seat height of 823 mm. Both the bikes are offered with a fuel tank capacity of 13-litres.

In terms of features, the XPulse series comes with an LCD instrument panel which offers an advanced trip computer which comes enabled with the Hero app. The instrument cluster is Bluetooth enabled and can be paired to Android as well as Apple phones and provides turn by turn navigation support. In addition to this, the bikes come with full LED headlamps. The Hero XPulse 200T and 200 do not face any direct competition, however, the latter falls in the same league as that of the Royal Enfield Himalayan.