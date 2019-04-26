Hero XPulse 200, XPulse 200T launch date out! India’s most affordable ADV and tourer

Hero MotoCorp is gearing up for the launch of the new XPulse 200 and XPulse 200T in India. The company has announced that the two motorcycles will be launched on 1st May. First revealed at the 2017 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy, the XPulse 200 can be seen as a successor to the Impulse that was retired from the Indian market long back. Once launched, the new Hero XPulse 200 will be India's most affordable adventure motorcycle. On the other hand, the Hero XPulse 200T is a touring motorcycle that will be based on the XPulse 200 only.

Hero XPulse 200

The upcoming Hero XPulse 200 will get power from a 200cc, single cylinder engine, the same unit that does duty on the Xtreme 200R. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 18 bhp and 17 Nm. The same engine will also power the XPulse 200T, however, it is likely that it might be fitted in a slightly different state of tune. Both these motorcycles will get a five-speed transmission unit. The Hero XPulse 200 will get a 21-inch wheel up front along with an 18-inch unit at the rear. Braking will be done with the help of disc brakes at both ends and a switchable ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is also expected to be on offer.

Watch our Hero Xtreme 200R video review here:

Furthermore, Hero MotoCorp will also be launching a third motorcycle on the said date. The new model is expected to be will be the same fully faired 200cc bike, the pictures of which were doing rounds on the internet a few days back. As far as pricing is concerned, all three Hero motorcycles are expected to be priced in the range of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom). As already mentioned, the launch of the Hero XPulse 200 will make it the most affordable adventure bike on sale in India and it will undercut the Royal Enfield Himalayan in terms of pricing by a healthy margin.

