Hero XPulse 200, XPulse 200T India launch tomorrow: Unofficial bookings open at selected dealerships

Hero MotoCorp is finally going to launch the XPulse 200 and XPulse 200T in India tomorrow. The XPulse 200 was showcased for the first time at the 2017 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy followed by India debut at the Auto Expo 2018. The Hero XPulse 200 can be seen as a successor to the Impulse that was retired from the Indian two-wheeler market a few years back. While the Hero XPulse 200 is an adventure motorcycle, the XPulse 200T is a tourer based on the former. Once launched, the Hero XPulse 200 will be India's most affordable ADV and the title is currently owned by the Royal Enfield Himalayan. Selected dealerships across India have started accepting bookings for the two motorcycles at a minimum token amount of Rs 5,000.

The Hero XPulse 200 and Xpulse 200T get power from the same 200cc, air-cooled, single cylinder engine that powers the Xtreme 200R. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 18 bhp and 17 Nm. The upcoming Hero XPulse 200 gets a 21-inch wheel up front along with an 18-inch unit at the rear. Furthermore, being an outright adventure bike, the bike gets a longer suspension up front compared to its touring counterpart. The XPulse 200 will come with knobby tyres, knuckle guards, front beak and a high mounted exhaust to serve the purpose better.

In terms of features, the Hero XPulse 200 and XPulse 200T get the same all-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, LED headlamp and a single channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System). Now, here is a surprise! Hero MotoCorp will also be launching a third motorcycle tomorrow that will be a fully faired variant of the Xtreme 200R. The motorcycle was snapped a few days back and the leaked video gave a clear idea of how the motorcycle will look like.

More details on the Hero XPulse 200, XPulse 200T and the fully faired Xtreme 200R to be out tomorrow and you can catch all the updates from the event in our LIVE blog. The three motorcycles are expected to be launched in India in the price range of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom).