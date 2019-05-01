Hero XPulse 200, XPulse 200T India launch LIVE updates: Expected price, features, specs & images

Hero MotoCorp is all set to launch XPulse 200 and XPulse 200T in India on May 1, which is today in just a couple of hours from now. The Hero XPulse 200 was first showcased at the 2017 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy. The bike can be seen as a successor to the Impulse that was retired from India a few years back due to poor sales. While the XPulse 200 is an adventure bike, the XPulse 200T is a tourer based on the former. The two motorcycles get the same 200cc engine, the same unit that powers the Xtreme 200R. Once launched, the Hero XPulse 200 will be the most affordable adventure bike that you can buy in India, the title of which is currently held by the Royal Enfield Himalayan. The XPulse 200 and the XPulse 200T are expected to be launched in India in the price range of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.2 lakh (ex-showroom).