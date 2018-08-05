Hero XPulse 200 India launch timeline revealed: Reasons behind Impulse successor’s late arrival

The new Hero XPulse 200 was showcased in India for the first time at Auto Expo 2018. Enthusiasts across the country were hoping that the bike will be launched at the biennial event but Hero MotoCorp chose to save things for a later date. Now, it has been over five months and there is no sign of the entry-level ADV hitting the market. Recently, a report on Bikewale has suggested that the new Hero XPulse 200 will be launched in India in December this year. The report states that Hero MotoCorp is currently busy in the process of launching the Xtreme 200R across the country. The prices of the Hero Xtreme 200R have already been revealed earlier as Rs 88,000 (ex-showroom) and the company's official website for India is currently showing the price for only four states namely Assam, Mizoram, Tripura and West Bengal. Additionally, the company is focussing on the launch of Duet 125 and Maestro Edge 125 scooters in India. All these factors combined, the launch of the Hero Xtreme 200R has been pushed ahead.

Hero XPulse 200 gets the same engine that powers the Xtreme 200R. The power and torque outputs of this engine stand at 18 bhp and 17 Nm. The transmission is a five-speed unit. Notable features on the Hero Xtreme 200R include LED headlamp, fully digital instrument cluster that displays the distance to empty range and gets a gear position indicator as well. The concept bike that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2018 was fitted with knuckle guards and a crash guard to protect the engine and these bits are expected to be retained on the final model as well.

The bike also gets USB charging support and navigation assist to prove beneficial to the rider in case of long distance touring. Once launched, the new Hero XPulse 200 will be the most affordable adventure tourer bike on sale in India. There will be no competition for the XPulse in particular as it will be the only motorcycle of such sorts in the price point nearing Rs 1 lakh. However, the bike can give a threat to the Royal Enfield Himalayan that is currently priced at Rs 1.68 lakh (ex-showroom) and has lesser features compared to the XPulse.

Source: Bikewale