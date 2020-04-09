Design motorcycle graphics at home and win a Hero XPulse 200: Here’s how

In addition to the prizes and rewards, Hero MotoCorp may also make it a memorable experience for the participants by putting some of the entries into production.

Hero MotoCorp has announced a new initiative to find creative minds in the country with the Hero CoLabs – The Design Challenge. It invites enthusiasts, fans, students and professionals to enter with their designs and stand a chance to win an XPulse 200 as the top prize. Besides the motorcycle, there are also other prizes for runner-ups worth up to Rs 10,000. The challenge has already received over 1000 registrations, within one day of launch.

Hosted in two categories, the challenge requires participants to design their own version of graphics for the iconic Hero Splendor+ (Challenge #1) or design a Hero T-Shirt / Hero Riding Jacket (Challenge #2) or both.

Interested contestants can visit the official website of Hero MotoCorp (heromotocorp.com) or the microsite (herocolabs.com) to register and submit their entries. The last date of submission is April 21, 2020.

The grand prize will be Hero XPulse 200. The first runners-up will receive Hero accessories or vouchers worth Rs 10,000 and second runners-ups will receive Hero smart sunglasses. Additionally, there will be 15 special mentions that will receive vouchers worth Rs 500 each.

In addition to the prizes and rewards, Hero MotoCorp may also make it a memorable experience for the participants by putting some of the entries into production.

You may also like: Hero XPulse T review: The lesser-talked about variant’s pros and cons explained

After submission of entries on the official website, Hero MotoCorp will post the top 50 designs, across categories, on the microsite for voting. Participants will also have the opportunity to post their designs on their personal social media pages to maximise the support for their entries. Winners will be decided based on the voting results of the microsite and an internal jury as formed by Hero MotoCorp.

The winners, runners-ups and special mentions will be announced on 5 May 2020 on Hero MotoCorp’s social media platforms. There will be separate prizes for Challenge #1 and Challenge #2.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.