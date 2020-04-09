Design motorcycle graphics at home and win a Hero XPulse 200: Here’s how

In addition to the prizes and rewards, Hero MotoCorp may also make it a memorable experience for the participants by putting some of the entries into production.

By:Updated: April 9, 2020 1:33:50 PM

Hero MotoCorp has announced a new initiative to find creative minds in the country with the Hero CoLabs – The Design Challenge. It invites enthusiasts, fans, students and professionals to enter with their designs and stand a chance to win an XPulse 200 as the top prize. Besides the motorcycle, there are also other prizes for runner-ups worth up to Rs 10,000. The challenge has already received over 1000 registrations, within one day of launch.

Hosted in two categories, the challenge requires participants to design their own version of graphics for the iconic Hero Splendor+ (Challenge #1) or design a Hero T-Shirt / Hero Riding Jacket (Challenge #2) or both.

Interested contestants can visit the official website of Hero MotoCorp (heromotocorp.com) or the microsite (herocolabs.com) to register and submit their entries. The last date of submission is April 21, 2020.

The grand prize will be Hero XPulse 200. The first runners-up will receive Hero accessories or vouchers worth Rs 10,000 and second runners-ups will receive Hero smart sunglasses. Additionally, there will be 15 special mentions that will receive vouchers worth Rs 500 each.

In addition to the prizes and rewards, Hero MotoCorp may also make it a memorable experience for the participants by putting some of the entries into production.

You may also like: Hero XPulse T review: The lesser-talked about variant’s pros and cons explained

After submission of entries on the official website, Hero MotoCorp will post the top 50 designs, across categories, on the microsite for voting. Participants will also have the opportunity to post their designs on their personal social media pages to maximise the support for their entries. Winners will be decided based on the voting results of the microsite and an internal jury as formed by Hero MotoCorp.

The winners, runners-ups and special mentions will be announced on 5 May 2020 on Hero MotoCorp’s social media platforms. There will be separate prizes for Challenge #1 and Challenge #2.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Volkswagen Ameo and Tiguan discontinued: Reasons and possible replacements

Volkswagen Ameo and Tiguan discontinued: Reasons and possible replacements

Audi A3 and Q3 BS4 sold out in India: Next-Gen models India launch soon

Audi A3 and Q3 BS4 sold out in India: Next-Gen models India launch soon

Yamaha, Maxxis Tyres enter retail partnership: Ray ZR & Fascino to come fitted with Maxxis tyres

Yamaha, Maxxis Tyres enter retail partnership: Ray ZR & Fascino to come fitted with Maxxis tyres

India’s first drive-through COVID-19 test centre, How to get tested sitting inside your car

India’s first drive-through COVID-19 test centre, How to get tested sitting inside your car

Top 5 most affordable BS6 two-wheelers in India: Bikes, scooters and a moped under Rs 60,000!

Top 5 most affordable BS6 two-wheelers in India: Bikes, scooters and a moped under Rs 60,000!

KTM joins BMW Motorrad in opting out of EICMA, Intermot due to coronavirus pandemic

KTM joins BMW Motorrad in opting out of EICMA, Intermot due to coronavirus pandemic

2020 Toyota Harrier images leaked and it looks fantastic! Global debut in June

2020 Toyota Harrier images leaked and it looks fantastic! Global debut in June

Five solutions for unsold BS4 car, bike stock: Buyback, scrap, second-hand

Five solutions for unsold BS4 car, bike stock: Buyback, scrap, second-hand

2020 Kia Sonet: How it could beat the Brezza, Venue like the Seltos beat the Creta

2020 Kia Sonet: How it could beat the Brezza, Venue like the Seltos beat the Creta

Now buy any Hyundai car online including all-new Creta, Verna: Here's how!

Now buy any Hyundai car online including all-new Creta, Verna: Here's how!

Mahindra XUV500 BS6 loses All Wheel Drive: Specifications, variants revealed

Mahindra XUV500 BS6 loses All Wheel Drive: Specifications, variants revealed

F1 2020: Canadian Grand Prix postponed in wake of coronavirus spread

F1 2020: Canadian Grand Prix postponed in wake of coronavirus spread

Maruti Suzuki 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine likely to power Swift, WagonR, Ignis in the future

Maruti Suzuki 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine likely to power Swift, WagonR, Ignis in the future

Ola launches emergency service for non-COVID medical trips in partnership with Ministry of Health

Ola launches emergency service for non-COVID medical trips in partnership with Ministry of Health

Mercedes F1 team develop breathing aid system in under 100 hours: Design freely available to combat COVID-19

Mercedes F1 team develop breathing aid system in under 100 hours: Design freely available to combat COVID-19

Hyundai takes top spot in SUV segment, Venue & Creta rake in numbers

Hyundai takes top spot in SUV segment, Venue & Creta rake in numbers

2020 MotoGP: Italian and Catalan Grand Prix postponed due to coronavirus, revised calendar soon

2020 MotoGP: Italian and Catalan Grand Prix postponed due to coronavirus, revised calendar soon

Citroën C5 Aircross SUV India launch deferred to Q1 2021: C-Cubed cars on track

Citroën C5 Aircross SUV India launch deferred to Q1 2021: C-Cubed cars on track

Honda to supply engine-powered backpack sprayers for disinfectant fumigation to govt agencies

Honda to supply engine-powered backpack sprayers for disinfectant fumigation to govt agencies

Tata Motors extends warranty for commercial vehicles: Truckers to get free food & more!

Tata Motors extends warranty for commercial vehicles: Truckers to get free food & more!