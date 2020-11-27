Hero XPulse 200, Destini 125, Pleasure+ get smartphone connectivity: Price explained

An interesting highlight of Hero Connect is that it comes with a feature called Driving Score. As the name suggests, the app gives you a score based on your riding behaviour.

Earlier limited to just high-end vehicles, smartphone connectivity is now one such feature that is slowly finding its way into more and more bikes and scooters these days, even the affordable ones. After TVS and Yamaha, India’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp has now announced the launch of smartphone connectivity feature for its vehicles. Better known as Hero Connect, the said feature is currently available for XPulse 200 along with the company’s two scooters namely Destini 125 and Pleasure Plus. The said feature can be installed on existing vehicles as well and the company has launched it for an introductory price of Rs 4,999. After the limited period (which is unknown at the moment) ends, the price will get increased to Rs 6,499.

Here are the detailed benefits of Hero Connect:

As one would normally expect, the newly launched Hero Connect comes with numerous safety and security bits and you can also get ride statistics of your vehicle right on your smartphone. Moreover, an interesting highlight of the Hero Connect is that it comes with a feature called Driving Score. As the name suggests, the app gives you a score based on your riding behaviour. In addition, Hero Connect comes with a topple alert as well. All it does is send an app notification to the registered mobile number as well as emergency contacts in case the system detects that your vehicle has toppled.

Moreover, you get location-based services as well with Hero Connect like real-time tracking of your vehicle along with last parked location and Geo-Fencing. Hero Connect is expected to make its way into other Hero MotoCorp two-wheelers as well in the coming weeks. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

