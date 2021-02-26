Hero XPulse 200 clocks 10,000 unit sales in Kerala: Key facts about Royal Enfield Himalayan rival!

Hero XPulse 200 primarily goes up against the likes of Royal Enfield Himalayan in the segment that has recently received its 2021 update along with Rs 10,000 price hike.

By:February 26, 2021 6:26 PM

 

Hero XPulse 200 has clocked 10,000 unit sales mark in Kerala. The bike was designed and developed completely in-house at the company’s R&D hub – the Center of Innovation and Technology (CIT) at Jaipur (Rajasthan) and is currently the most affordable ADV on sale in India. The Hero XPulse 200 is powered by a 200cc, oil-cooled, fuel-injected BS6 compliant engine that is good for developing 18 hp of power along with 16.45 Nm of torque. The BS6 compliant Hero XPulse 200 is currently priced in India at Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike primarily goes up against the likes of Royal Enfield Himalayan in the segment that has recently received its 2021 update along with a price hike of Rs 10,000.

On January 21, 2021, Hero MotoCorp announced that it has surpassed the milestone of 100 Million (10 Crores) units in cumulative production. Hero MotoCorp became the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the year 2001 and has maintained the title for the past 20 years consecutively. Speaking on the occasion, Naveen Chauhan, Head, Sales and Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp said that the Hero Xpulse has been resonating very well with biking enthusiasts across India and it’s great to see the immensely positive response from them.

He added that Kerala is the first state to have crossed the milestone of having its 10,000 happy customers and Hero MotoCorp is truly humbled to achieve this milestone and wants to express its gratitude to the strong community of XPulse owners in the state. Chauhan further added that the Hero XPulse 200 has stood for providing an unrivalled experience backed by its superior technology, modern design and differentiated appeal. Moreover, in keeping with the company’s vision to ‘Be the Future of Mobility’, Hero MotoCorp states that it will be launching a host of new bikes and scooters over the next 5 years, in addition to expanding its global footprint.

Stay tuned with us for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Buying a BMW now easier: Zero down-payment, low interest rate on select cars/bikes till March 31

Buying a BMW now easier: Zero down-payment, low interest rate on select cars/bikes till March 31

2021 BMW R nineT range launched in India: Price, specs, features of 109hp German roadster!

2021 BMW R nineT range launched in India: Price, specs, features of 109hp German roadster!

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 pre-bookings open: To launch by March end in three new colours

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 pre-bookings open: To launch by March end in three new colours

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Features we hope have been added/fixed

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Features we hope have been added/fixed

Ather Energy's new Hosur Factory Visit: How two of India's best electric scooters are made

Ather Energy's new Hosur Factory Visit: How two of India's best electric scooters are made

2021 Tata Safari deliveries begin in India: Punjabi singer Parmish Verma becomes first proud owner!

2021 Tata Safari deliveries begin in India: Punjabi singer Parmish Verma becomes first proud owner!

Delhi Metro deploys ETO Motors' electric vehicles at Jamia station for last-mile connectivity

Delhi Metro deploys ETO Motors' electric vehicles at Jamia station for last-mile connectivity

Michelin promises 100% sustainability by 2050: To make tyres out of recycled, biosourced materials

Michelin promises 100% sustainability by 2050: To make tyres out of recycled, biosourced materials

Omega Seiki Mobility to set up EV manufacturing plant in this country with Rs 100 crore investment

Omega Seiki Mobility to set up EV manufacturing plant in this country with Rs 100 crore investment

E-Trio Touro Mini now available on lease: Rs 6,300 per month for this electric 3-wheeler

E-Trio Touro Mini now available on lease: Rs 6,300 per month for this electric 3-wheeler

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 new colour options leaked: India launch likely soon!

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 new colour options leaked: India launch likely soon!

Marc Marquez outlines return: Repsol Honda Team kick off 2021 MotoGP campaign

Marc Marquez outlines return: Repsol Honda Team kick off 2021 MotoGP campaign

Mahindra Racing gears up for 2020/21 Formula E: Season opener at Diriyah on 26-27 February

Mahindra Racing gears up for 2020/21 Formula E: Season opener at Diriyah on 26-27 February

Updated TVS Star City Plus teased: 2021 bike could get these updates

Updated TVS Star City Plus teased: 2021 bike could get these updates

SVM Prana First Ride Review: India's fastest electric bike is quicker than Bajaj Pulsar 220F

SVM Prana First Ride Review: India's fastest electric bike is quicker than Bajaj Pulsar 220F

Electric vehicle finance in India: Lending rate cap, lower interest rate will boost adoption

Electric vehicle finance in India: Lending rate cap, lower interest rate will boost adoption

Flipkart to add over 25,000 EVs to its fleet: Partners with Mahindra Electric, Piaggio & more

Flipkart to add over 25,000 EVs to its fleet: Partners with Mahindra Electric, Piaggio & more

Buy a Triumph Bonneville, Street Twin and get upgrade benefits of up to Rs 1.1 lakh

Buy a Triumph Bonneville, Street Twin and get upgrade benefits of up to Rs 1.1 lakh

BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 video review: Price, top speed, mileage, specs, changes & more!

BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 video review: Price, top speed, mileage, specs, changes & more!

All-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class unveiled: 48V mild hybrid technology standard

All-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class unveiled: 48V mild hybrid technology standard