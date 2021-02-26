Hero XPulse 200 clocks 10,000 unit sales in Kerala: Key facts about Royal Enfield Himalayan rival!

Hero XPulse 200 primarily goes up against the likes of Royal Enfield Himalayan in the segment that has recently received its 2021 update along with Rs 10,000 price hike.

Hero XPulse 200 has clocked 10,000 unit sales mark in Kerala. The bike was designed and developed completely in-house at the company’s R&D hub – the Center of Innovation and Technology (CIT) at Jaipur (Rajasthan) and is currently the most affordable ADV on sale in India. The Hero XPulse 200 is powered by a 200cc, oil-cooled, fuel-injected BS6 compliant engine that is good for developing 18 hp of power along with 16.45 Nm of torque. The BS6 compliant Hero XPulse 200 is currently priced in India at Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike primarily goes up against the likes of Royal Enfield Himalayan in the segment that has recently received its 2021 update along with a price hike of Rs 10,000.

On January 21, 2021, Hero MotoCorp announced that it has surpassed the milestone of 100 Million (10 Crores) units in cumulative production. Hero MotoCorp became the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the year 2001 and has maintained the title for the past 20 years consecutively. Speaking on the occasion, Naveen Chauhan, Head, Sales and Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp said that the Hero Xpulse has been resonating very well with biking enthusiasts across India and it’s great to see the immensely positive response from them.

He added that Kerala is the first state to have crossed the milestone of having its 10,000 happy customers and Hero MotoCorp is truly humbled to achieve this milestone and wants to express its gratitude to the strong community of XPulse owners in the state. Chauhan further added that the Hero XPulse 200 has stood for providing an unrivalled experience backed by its superior technology, modern design and differentiated appeal. Moreover, in keeping with the company’s vision to ‘Be the Future of Mobility’, Hero MotoCorp states that it will be launching a host of new bikes and scooters over the next 5 years, in addition to expanding its global footprint.

