Hero Xpulse 200 BS6 Rally Kit explained: Price, off-road tyres, increased ground clearance

The Hero Xpulse Rally Kit is priced at Rs 38,000 and will be available at dealerships. The warranty will likely be retained however using this Rally Kit renders your motorcycle illegal for road use.

Hero MotoCorp will shortly launch the BS6 Xpulse 200. The company has put up the specifications of the motorcycle on its website. However, now the Hero Xpulse 200 BS6 Rally Kit details too are out. This Rally Kit is something we experienced earlier this year at Hero’s Jaipur plant. The purpose-built track showcased the extreme potential of this licensed by FMSCI unit on the Hero Xpulse 200. At that point in time, Hero MotoCorp had said they will put out details of this Rally Kit and the price was quoted as Rs 38,000. Thankfully enough, this has stayed and Hero is still quoting the same price. It is likely that one can order the Xpulse and the Rally Kit will be fitted by the nearest dealership. This will not void the warranty as well. So, here is a look at what this Xpulse 200 Rally Kit brings to the table.

Every part of the motorcycle has been reworked to add on the Rally Kit. This includes chassis, tyres, ergonomics as well as the suspension. The wheelbase of the bike has gone up by 10mm and is now 1,420mm. The gains on the ground clearance is massive – +55mm – and now stands at 275mm. There is an increase in the trail by +6mm and it now is 116mm. The tyre sizes too have changed – 80/100-21 (front) and 100/100-18 (rear) as opposed to the stock bike’s 90/90-21 and 120/80-18 respectively. These now run new Maxxis Cross C1 rubber. A wide variety of terrain, Hero claims, can be tackled with these tyres – mud, sand, rocks, and hard-packed tracks.

As far as the ergonomics are concerned, there are the handlebar risers on offer that increase the position by an additional 40mm. The seat is a flatter unit and is +110mm more than before. It stands at a massive 933mm. The gear lever too has been extended by 15mm to help accommodate shifts by MX boots. Hero says that overall this helps for better control while sitting or standing on the footpegs during off-road conditions. The flatter bench profile seat helps the rider to move freely as well as sit further back during fast corner exits. This, in turn, increases rear-wheel traction.

The suspension part includes taller and fully adjustable shock absorbers at the front. These ones now come with 250mm travel, which accounts for a +60mm increase from the stock. The rear monoshock too is 10-step adjustable. The rear suspension comes with 220mm travel, which is 50mm more than the stock bike’s. Hero says that this increased suspension travel helps the rider gain better control on landing post a jump. An experienced rider will also want to fine-tune the suspension according to his or her requirement.

An Akrapovic exhaust too was shown with the Xpulse Rally Kit. Hero, however, says that this is not part of your regular Rally Kit and might have to be purchased separately. Another bit is that one will not be able to use the Hero Xpulse 200 with Rally Kit on the road. The Rally Kit is not homologated for road-use.

There is no tuning done to the engine and it is expected to produce 17.8hp/16.45Nm. An oil-cooler too is part of the engine now. Hero uses a 5-speed gearbox with this engine. The Rally Kit might also make the 158kg bike a bit heavier as well.

