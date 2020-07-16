Hero XPulse 200 BS6 launched at a price of Rs 1.11 lakh: Engine specs, features and more!

Hero XPulse 200 BS6 draws power from a 199cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 17.8 hp and 16.45Nm. In comparison, the engine on the BS4 model was good for churning out 18.1 hp and 17.1 Nm. 

By:Updated: Jul 16, 2020 12:09 PM

Hero XPulse 200 BS6 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 1.11 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). In comparison, the outgoing BS4 model used to retail for a price of Rs 1.06 lakh. That said, the new model demands a premium of almost Rs 5,000 compared to the outgoing BS4 model. In terms of styling, there are no major changes on the motorcycle. Hero XPulse 200 BS6, like the previous model, gets an LED headlight and taillight along with Bluetooth-supported digital instrument cluster. The new BS6 model is now available for sale in five colours namely White, Matte Green, Matte Grey, Sports Red and Panther Black. The engine on the updated model displaces 199cc and gets a single-cylinder set-up. Now the biggest change here is that the engine gets a fuel injection system along with an oil-cooler while meeting the stricter emission norms. The motor in its BS6 guise is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 17.8 hp and 16.45Nm.

The power and torque have dropped as the engine on the BS4 model, in comparison, was good for churning out 18.1 hp of power and 17.1 Nm of torque. The changes on the motorcycle are just limited to mechanicals only. The Hero XPulse 200 BS6 also gets a larger catalytic converter along with a new bash plate. With the said changes, the Hero XPulse 200 BS6 now weighs 4 kg more. Suspension system of the bike comprises conventional telescopic forks upfront along with a rear monoshock. The motorcycle comes to a halt with the help of a 276mm disc brake upfront along with a 220mm disc brake at the rear. A single-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is also on offer for better safety and more effective braking.

Hero XPulse 200 BS6 rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels and is one of the best off-road bikes in the segment that is quite light on the pocket too. The bike tips the scales at 157 kg and has been fitted with a fuel tank having 13-litre capacity.  Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! For anything more, subscribe to our official YouTube channel.

