Hero XPulse 200 4V Rally Edition sold out. Just days after Hero MotoCorp opened bookings, all the XPulse 200 that came factory-fitted with a rally kit have been sold.

Just days after launching the XPulse 200 4V Rally Edition, Hero MotoCorp has stopped taking bookings for the motorcycle as all examples have been sold out. The Hero XPulse 200 4V Rally was inspired by the Hero MotoSports Rally bike.

Hero MotoCorp opened pre-bookings for the XPulse 200 4V Rally Edition on 22 July at noon. The motorcycle was priced at Rs 1.52 lakh ex-showroom, Rs 14,000 more than the standard XPulse 200.

Based on the regular XPulse 200 4V, the Rally Edition comes equipped with a factory-fitted rally kit that can or else be bought as part of the accessories provided by the motorcycle manufacturer. The XPulse Rally Edition comes with long travel suspension with fully adjustable front forks and rear shocks that have 250mm travel in the front and 220mm travel at the rear.

The Hero XPulse 200 4V Rally Edition also gets a taller seat at 885mm, 40mm handlebar risers, longer wheelbase at 1426mm, an increased trail of 116 mm, and stands an additional 50mm off the ground compared to the stock motorcycle at 270mm. The Rally Edition of the XPulse also gets an extended gear lever, with 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels wrapped in dual-purpose rubber.

Power is derived by the same 199.6cc, oil and air-cooled single-cylinder engine developing 18.9 bhp and 17.35 Nm of peak torque paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The Rally Edition retained the LED headlights, Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster, and all the other bits from the standard motorcycle.