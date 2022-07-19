Hero Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition launched: Priced at Rs 1.52 lakh

The new Hero Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition has been launched in India at Rs 1.52 lakh, ex-showroom. This entry-level ADV now gets a factory-fitted rally kit for better off-roading capabilities.

Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition in India. The price of the new Hero Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition has been set at Rs 1.52 lakh, ex-showroom. Inspired by the Hero MotoSports Rally bike, this ADV gets a factory-fitted rally kit for better off-roading capabilities. Pre-bookings for the same will begin on July 22 at 12 PM.

One will be able to book the new Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition online on Hero MotoCorp’s official website from 22nd July at 12 PM onwards till 29th July at 12 PM. Talking about the updates, the factory-fitted rally kit of the Xpulse 200 4V features a taller and fully-adjustable front suspension with 250 mm travel and a fully-adjustable 10-step rear suspension with 220 mm travel.

The motorcycle gets enhanced riding dynamics for better off-roading duties with a seat height of 885 mm, handlebar risers of 40 mm, ground clearance of 270 mm (+50 mm than the standard version), wheelbase of 1426 mm (+26 mm), and an increased trail of 116 mm. It also gets an extended gear lever and 21-inch front & 18-inch rear spoke wheels with dual-purpose tyres.

Powering the Hero Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition is the same 199.6cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected, 4-stroke, 4-valve engine that does its duty in the regular Xpulse 200 4V too. This motor churns out 18.9 bhp and 17.35 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. It gets an LED headlamp with DRL, a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, etc.

Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy & Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, “Hero Xpulse 200 has created a league of its own. For the Adventurer making its own track, technology and performance packed to go anywhere, the Xpulse 200 4V is the best companion. The Rally Edition brings exceptional off-road capabilities through factory-fitted Rally kit and tuned for the very best riders, together with a unique design inspired by our Dakar machines.”

