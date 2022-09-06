Hero Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition bookings re-open: Priced at Rs 1.52 lakh

The bookings for the Hero Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition bookings are now re-open for a token amount of Rs 10,000. This entry-level ADV with a factory-fitted rally kit is priced at Rs 1.52 lakh, ex-showroom.

Hero MotoCorp has re-opened the bookings for the Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition. The new 2022 Hero Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition was launched in July this year. However, the first batch of the motorcycle (undisclosed units) got sold out within four days of launch. The company has now re-opened the bookings for the Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition and the good part is its price remains the same as before at Rs 1.52 lakh, ex-showroom.

The new Hero Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition will be sold online on the company’s official website (eShop) exclusively. One can book it by paying a token amount of Rs 10,000. Inspired by the Hero MotoSports Rally bike, this entry-level ADV gets a factory-fitted rally kit that offers better off-roading capabilities. Talking about the updates, the Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition features a taller and fully-adjustable front suspension with 250 mm travel.

The motorcycle also gets a fully-adjustable 10-step rear suspension with 220 mm travel. Hero MotoCorp has updated its riding dynamics for better off-roading duties as compared to the standard Xpulse 200 4V. It gets a seat height of 885 mm, handlebar risers of 40 mm, ground clearance of 270 mm (+50 mm than the standard version), a wheelbase of 1426 mm (+26 mm), and an increased trail of 116 mm.

The Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition sports an extended gear lever and 21-inch front & 18-inch rear spoke wheels with dual-purpose tyres. Powering the Hero Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition is a 199.6cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected, 4-stroke, 4-valve engine that develops 18.9 bhp and 17.35 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. In terms of features, it gets an LED headlamp with DRL, a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, etc.

