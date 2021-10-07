Hero Xpulse 200 4V launched in India at Rs 1.28 lakh: What’s New

Hero MotoCorp has today launched the new Xpulse 200 4V in India at Rs 1.28 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The new Hero Xpulse 200 4V will indirectly rival the Honda CB 200X, Yamaha FZ-X, etc.

Hero Xpulse 200 4V

Hero MotoCorp has today finally launched the new Hero Xpulse 200 4V in India. The price of the new Hero Xpulse 200 4V has been set at Rs 1.28 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. At this price point, the new Xpulse 200 4V is around 5,000 rupees dearer than the standard Hero Xpulse 200. So, in this article, we have shared with you what’s new in this updated adventure motorcycle. 

Starting with the powertrain, the Hero Xpulse 200 4V gets an uprated engine. The motorcycle is powered by a BS6 compliant 199.6cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected, 4-stroke, 4-valve engine. This motor churns out 19.1 PS of power at 8500 RPM and 17.35 Nm of peak torque at 6500 RPM, i.e. around 1.06 PS and 0.9 Nm more than the standard Xpulse 200 that gets a 2-valve configuration. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, which the company claims has been significantly improved.

Hero Xpulse 200 4V

 

Hero MotoCorp also claims that the 4-valve oil-cooled engine of the Xpulse 200 4V not only provides superior power across the mid and top-end range but also offers stress-free engine performance even at high speeds while keeping the vibrations in control. Moreover, the oil-cooling system of the motorcycle is now updated with a 7-fin oil cooler for better heat management while riding in city traffic conditions. The Xpulse 200 4V also gets an updated LED headlight for better illumination at night.

Watch Video | Hero Xpulse 200 Long-Term Review:

The Hero Xpulse 200 4V is offered in three new colour options. They are Trail Blue, Blitz Blue, and Red Raid. Apart from these updates, the motorcycle remains identical to the standard Xpulse 200. The new Hero Xpulse 200 4V has been launched in India at Rs 1.28 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Also, it is offered with an optional Rally Kit. The Xpulse 200 4V indirectly rivals the Yamaha FZ-X, Honda CB 200X, etc. 

