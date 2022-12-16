Hero Xpulse 200 2V discontinued in India: Here’s why

The two-valve version of the Hero Xpulse 200 has been removed from the manufacturer’s website. Its four-valve version, the Xpulse 200 4V, will continue to retail at Rs 1.37 lakh, ex-showroom.

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has discontinued the base variant of its best-selling ADV. The two-valve version of the Hero Xpulse 200 has been removed from the company’s website. However, its four-valve version, the Xpulse 200 4V, will continue to retail at Rs 1.37 lakh, ex-showroom.

Xpulse 200 2V discontinued: Here’s why

The Xpulse 200 2V was the entry-level variant of this adventure motorcycle. Ever since the launch of the Hero Xpulse 200 4V in October 2021, the sales of the two-valve version dwindled. Thus, to streamline the Xpulse line-up, the company might have discontinued this motorcycle.

Hero Xpulse 200: 2V vs 4V specs

The Xpulse 200 4V gets an uprated 199.6cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected, 4-stroke, 4-valve engine. This motor churns out 18.8 bhp at 8500 RPM and 17.35 Nm of peak torque at 6500 RPM, i.e. around 1.2 bhp and 0.9 Nm more than the two-valve Xpulse 200. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Hero Xpulse 200: 2V vs 4V price

The last recorded price of the Xpulse 200 2V was Rs 1.28 lakh. Hero Xpulse 200 4V, on the other hand, retails at Rs 1.37 lakh, all prices ex-showroom New Delhi. This entry-level adventure motorcycle rivals the likes of the Honda CB200X, Royal Enfield Himalayan, etc.

