Hero Xpulse 200/200T, Xtreme 200S price hiked: New vs old prices

Hero MotoCorp has increased the prices of the Hero Xpulse 200, Xpulse 200T, and the Xtreme 200S. Check out the new vs old prices of these 200cc motorcycles here!

Just a few days ago, Hero MotoCorp officially announced that it will be increasing the prices of all its motorcycles and scooters in India by up to 3,000 rupees. Now, the company has revealed the new prices of its motorcycles. Hero MotoCorp’s 200cc motorcycles, which include the Hero Xpulse 200, Xpulse 200T, and the Xtreme 200S, have received a massive price increment. Interestingly, this is the third major price hike for the company’s entire line-up for the year 2021.

Hero Xpulse 200/200T, Xtreme 200S: New vs old prices

Hero’s 200cc motorcycles have received a massive price hike of up to 3,350 rupees. The price of the Hero Xpulse 200 now starts at Rs 1,23,150, and even at this price point, it is still the most affordable adventure motorcycle currently on sale in the Indian market. The Hero Xpulse 200T is now priced at Rs 1,20,650 while the company’s flagship motorcycle, Xtreme 200S, is now priced at Rs 1,27,364, all prices Ex-showroom Delhi. Hero MotoCorp says that the price hike has been necessitated to offset the impact of steadily increasing commodity prices.

The Hero Xpulse 200, Xpulse 200T, and the Xtreme 200S get the same engine. All these motorcycles are powered by a BS6 compliant 199.6cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine and they get Hero’s XSens programmed fuel-injection technology too. This motor churns out 18.1 HP of maximum power at 8500 RPM and 16.15 Nm of peak torque at 6500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. In other news, Hero MotoCorp is also working on a more powerful 4-valve version of this 200cc engine which might be first offered with the Xpulse 200 and sold alongside the current version of the motorcycle.

