Hero Xpulse 200/200T, Xtreme 200S price hiked: New vs old prices

Hero MotoCorp has increased the prices of the Hero Xpulse 200, Xpulse 200T, and the Xtreme 200S. Check out the new vs old prices of these 200cc motorcycles here!

By:Updated: Sep 28, 2021 11:23 AM
Hero Xpulse 200

Just a few days ago, Hero MotoCorp officially announced that it will be increasing the prices of all its motorcycles and scooters in India by up to 3,000 rupees. Now, the company has revealed the new prices of its motorcycles. Hero MotoCorp’s 200cc motorcycles, which include the Hero Xpulse 200, Xpulse 200T, and the Xtreme 200S, have received a massive price increment. Interestingly, this is the third major price hike for the company’s entire line-up for the year 2021. 

Hero Xpulse 200/200T, Xtreme 200S: New vs old prices

Hero Bikes Price Hike

Hero’s 200cc motorcycles have received a massive price hike of up to 3,350 rupees. The price of the Hero Xpulse 200 now starts at Rs 1,23,150, and even at this price point, it is still the most affordable adventure motorcycle currently on sale in the Indian market. The Hero Xpulse 200T is now priced at Rs 1,20,650 while the company’s flagship motorcycle, Xtreme 200S, is now priced at Rs 1,27,364, all prices Ex-showroom Delhi. Hero MotoCorp says that the price hike has been necessitated to offset the impact of steadily increasing commodity prices.

Also Read: New Yamaha R15 V4 vs Old Yamaha R15 V3: What all has changed? 

The Hero Xpulse 200, Xpulse 200T, and the Xtreme 200S get the same engine. All these motorcycles are powered by a BS6 compliant 199.6cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine and they get Hero’s XSens programmed fuel-injection technology too. This motor churns out 18.1 HP of maximum power at 8500 RPM and 16.15 Nm of peak torque at 6500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. In other news, Hero MotoCorp is also working on a more powerful 4-valve version of this 200cc engine which might be first offered with the Xpulse 200 and sold alongside the current version of the motorcycle.  

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hero Xpulse 200/200T, Xtreme 200S price hiked: New vs old prices

Hero Xpulse 200/200T, Xtreme 200S price hiked: New vs old prices

Rolls-Royce preparing to go electric: Plan announcement tomorrow

Rolls-Royce preparing to go electric: Plan announcement tomorrow

All-New Force Gurkha launched in India: Prices start at Rs 13.59 lakh

All-New Force Gurkha launched in India: Prices start at Rs 13.59 lakh

RTO document leak reveals MG Astor's variant line-up; 5 variants on offer

RTO document leak reveals MG Astor's variant line-up; 5 variants on offer

Audi ropes in Youtube star, rally driver Ken Block to accompany its electric future

Audi ropes in Youtube star, rally driver Ken Block to accompany its electric future

eBikeGo to install one lakh smart charging stations in India: Details

eBikeGo to install one lakh smart charging stations in India: Details

Royal Enfield launches riding boots for men & women at prices starting Rs 8,500

Royal Enfield launches riding boots for men & women at prices starting Rs 8,500

Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift to be launched in India soon: Details

Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift to be launched in India soon: Details

New Mahindra Scorpio seen testing in Ladakh: Gets dynamic turn indicators

New Mahindra Scorpio seen testing in Ladakh: Gets dynamic turn indicators

TVS likely to launch a new 125cc scooter on 7th October: Jupiter 125 incoming?

TVS likely to launch a new 125cc scooter on 7th October: Jupiter 125 incoming?

Honda CB200X Video Review | Specs, features, colours, price

Honda CB200X Video Review | Specs, features, colours, price

Toyota Yaris discontinued: Maruti Suzuki Ciaz based sedan in the works

Toyota Yaris discontinued: Maruti Suzuki Ciaz based sedan in the works

Tata Safari XT, XZ variants get new features: Key Details

Tata Safari XT, XZ variants get new features: Key Details

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee debut on September 29: India launch next year

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee debut on September 29: India launch next year

Hyundai launches 'Art For Hope' program to aid artists community

Hyundai launches 'Art For Hope' program to aid artists community

New spyshots of Hyundai Stargazer show a Staria-like headlamp assembly

New spyshots of Hyundai Stargazer show a Staria-like headlamp assembly

2021 TVS Apache RR 310 BTO sold out: How you can still buy one

2021 TVS Apache RR 310 BTO sold out: How you can still buy one

Harley-Davidson once built a 9 hp scooter: To be auctioned next year

Harley-Davidson once built a 9 hp scooter: To be auctioned next year

F1 2021: Hamilton claims 100th victory as Norris' gamble leads to heartbreak at Russian GP

F1 2021: Hamilton claims 100th victory as Norris' gamble leads to heartbreak at Russian GP

F1 2021: Norris takes maiden pole for Russian GP, Hamilton blunder benefits Sainz, Russell

F1 2021: Norris takes maiden pole for Russian GP, Hamilton blunder benefits Sainz, Russell