Hero Xoom: All you need to know — Features, price, specs

Hero has smartly priced the sporty-looking Xoom, which also comes with segment-first features.

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler company, has decided to flex its muscles in the 110cc scooter segment by launching the Xoom. In a crowded segment, does it make any sense for Hero to introduce another two-wheeler, keeping in mind the new Xoom will also be the two-wheeler manufacturer’s third 110cc scooter? For starters, yes it does make sense as the Xoom introduces a sporty flare that this segment lacks and on top of that it offers segment-first features. We tell you everything you need to know about Hero Xoom.

Hero Xoom: Segment first

The talking point of the new Hero Xoom has to be cornering lamps, which is the first for any scooter in India. This is an additional safety feature as it illuminates the area on the side of the scooter providing improved riding lighting conditions. So, how do the cornering lamps work? With the help of the gyroscope and accelerometer, the sensors read and identify the lean angle of the scooter and then activate the lights. This function only works when the scooter is on the move.

The Xoom is the first 110cc scooter to come with a rear tyre profile of 100/80-12 56L, which is usually seen in the 125cc class. Only the VX and ZX variants come with this rear tyre size, which is the largest and the widest in the segment.

Hero Xoom: Features

The Xoom sports an all-digital instrument cluster that houses many smart features like Bluetooth Connectivity to pair the smartphone, SMS alerts, Caller ID, real-time fuel consumption and low fuel indicator. For all practical purposes, the dashboard gets storage space and a USB port, while the under-seat area has a light for better visibility.

Hero Xoom: Design and specs

The space-age design of the Xoom makes it stand out in a sea of 110cc scooters. Apart from its snazzy design, it gets a projector LED headlight and LED tail lamp. Even though the Xoom looks bulky, it is based on the frame of its 110cc siblings, the Maestro and the Pleasure. The Xoom gets telescopic front forks and mono-shock in the rear. It is available in five colour options — Sports Red, Polestar Blue, Black, Matt Abrax Orange and Pearl Silver White.

With specs like 1,881mm in the length, and 731mm in width (disc trim), the Xoom is the longest and the widest 110cc scooter in the Hero portfolio. As a matter of fact, it also has the longest wheelbase at 1,300mm. When it comes to ground clearance, all three scooters from Hero MotoCorp the Xoom, Pleasure and Maestro Edge 110 are the same at 155mm. The Xoom has a seat height of 770mm. While the top variant gets a 190mm front disc brake, the lower trims are equipped with a 130mm drum. All three variants — LX, VX and ZX — come standard with a 130mm drum brake at the rear. The ZX also sports dual-tone alloy wheels.

Hero Xoom: Engine and performance

The Xoom is powered by the same 110cc as the Pleasure and Maestro and has a power output of 8.05bhp at 7,250 rpm and 8.7Nm of torque at 5,750 rpm. Both the XV and ZX variants come with i3s technology, Hero’s idle start-stop system for better fuel economy.

Hero Xoom: Price

As mentioned earlier, the Xoom is available in three variants — LX, VX and ZX — and is priced at Rs 68,599, Rs 71,799 and Rs 76,699 respectively. Hero has competitively priced the Xoom but one has to keep in mind that these are introductory prices. The bookings open on February 1st.