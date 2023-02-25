scorecardresearch

Hero Xoom 110 deliveries begin in India: Honda Activa H-Smart rival

The deliveries of the Hero Xoom 110 scooter have begun in India. This hi-tech 110cc scooter from Hero MotoCorp is priced from Rs 68,599 to Rs 76,699, ex-showroom Delhi.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Hero Xoom 110 scooter
Hero Xoom gets segment-first intelligent cornering lights

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, recently introduced its latest 110cc scooter in the market. The all-new Hero Xoom 110 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 68,599, ex-showroom Delhi. While bookings for the same were already open, the deliveries of this hi-tech 110cc scooter have now commenced across the country. 

hero xoom scooter price in india
Image: Hero Superauto dealership, W.B.

Hero Xoom 110: Design and features

The new Hero Xoom is a stylish scooter. It’s offered in five colours: Sports Red, Polestar Blue, Black, Matt Abrax Orange and Pearl Silver White. In terms of features, it gets an LED lighting system, including segment-first intelligent cornering lights. Some other highlights are a digital instrument cluster that shows a host of information and even gets Bluetooth connectivity, etc.

hero xoom review

Hero Xoom 110: Engine and gearbox

Powering the new Hero Xoom is the same 110cc engine that does its duty in the Maestro Edge and the Pleasure Plus as well. It gets a 110.9cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 8.05 bhp and 8.7 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a CVT.

Watch Video | Hero Xoom 110 Review:

Hero Xoom 110: Price and rivals 

Hero MotoCorp is offering the Xoom in three variants, LX, VX and ZX, with prices ranging from Rs 68,599 to Rs 76,699, ex-showroom Delhi. This 110cc scooter directly rivals the newly launched Honda Activa H-Smart, TVS Jupiter, Honda Dio, Hero Maestro Edge, etc.

First published on: 25-02-2023 at 17:25 IST