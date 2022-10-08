Hero Vida V1 vs Ola S1 Pro vs Ather 450X: Price Comparison

Hero MotoCorp has launched its first-ever electric two-wheeler named the Hero Vida V1 in India. It will be offered in two variants – V1 Plus and V1 Pro, that are priced at Rs. 1.45 lakh and Rs. 1.59 lakh, ex-showroom respectively. Electric Scooter Price Hero Vida V1 Plus Rs. 1,45,000 Hero Vida V1 Pro Rs. […]

Hero MotoCorp has launched its first-ever electric two-wheeler named the Hero Vida V1 in India. It will be offered in two variants – V1 Plus and V1 Pro, that are priced at Rs. 1.45 lakh and Rs. 1.59 lakh, ex-showroom respectively.

Electric Scooter Price Hero Vida V1 Plus Rs. 1,45,000 Hero Vida V1 Pro Rs. 1,59,000 Ola S1 Pro Rs. 1,39,999 Ather 450X Rs. 1,55,657 TVS iQube S Rs. 1,20,183

Hero Vida

The Hero Vida V1 Plus is priced at Rs. 1,45,000, while the Vida V1 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,59,000 (Ex-Showroom). At this price point, it makes the Vida quite an expensive offering, However, Hero tries to back up the asking price with a number of features and specifications sheet. Find all details about the Vida’s mentioned in the linked story below.

Ola S1 Pro

The Ola S1 Pro was easily the most hyped electric scooter before its launch and albiet a handful of shortcomings, it continues to be one of the bestsellers in the market. The Ola S1 Pro is priced at Rs. 1.40 lakh, ex-showroom, which makes it slightly more affordable than the Vida V1 Plus, and a full Rs. 19,000 cheaper than the Vida V1 Pro.

Ather 450X

The Ather 450X had set the ball rolling for electric scooters in India. It is still one of the best offerings in the EV space known for its sporty performance, and tech on offer. Comparatively, it also gets a longer range. The Ather 450X is priced at Rs. 1.55 lakh ex-showroom putting it right in between the Vida V1 Plus and Vida V1 Pro.