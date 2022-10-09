Hero Vida V1 Plus and Vida V1 Pro electric scooters – All you need to know

The Hero Vida V1 is the latest electric scooter in the Indian market and here’s all you need to know about the Hero Vida V1 Plus and the Hero Vida V1 Pro electric scooters.

The electric two-wheeler segment is rapidly growing and the latest to join is Hero MotoCorp with its electric vehicle brand, Vida. The Hero Vida V1 electric scooter is offered in two variants – V1 Plus and V1 Pro – and prices start at Rs 1,45 lakh onwards (ex-showroom).

Let’s take a closer look at the new Hero Vida V1 electric scooters and point out all you need to know about them, including pricing, range, battery specifications, and more.

Hero Vida V1 pricing

As mentioned earlier, the Hero Vida V1 electric scooter will be available in two variants called the Hero Vida V1 Plus and Hero Vida V1 Pro. The former is priced at Rs 1.45 lakh ex-showroom and the latter at Rs 1.59 lakh ex-showroom.

The Hero Vida V1 will compete against the Ather 450X, Ola S1 and S1 Pro, Bajaj Chetak, and the TVS iQube in India, and amongst them, the Hero Vida Vi Pro is the most expensive, followed by the Ather 450X.

Electric Scooter Price Hero Vida V1 Plus Rs. 1.45 lakh Hero Vida V1 Pro Rs. 1.59 lakh Ola S1 Pro Rs. 1.39 lakh Ather 450X Rs. 1.55 lakh TVS iQube S Rs. 1.20 lakh Bajaj Chetak Rs 1.51 lakh

Hero Vida V1 battery specifications

The Hero Vida V1 Plus and V1 Pro have slightly different battery packs, although both are removable. The Hero Vida V1 Plus gets a 3.44 kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor that makes 8 bhp, and Hero claims a 0 to 40 kmph time in 3.4 seconds and an IDC range of 143 km.

Also Read Hero Vida V1 vs Ola S1 Pro vs Ather 450X: Price Comparison

The Hero Vida V1 Pro, on the other hand, gets a slightly larger 3.94 kWh battery pack with the same 8 bhp electric motor. With the Hero Vida V1 Pro, Hero MotoCorp claims an IDC range of 165 km and a 0 to 40 kmph time in 3.2 seconds.

In terms of charging the battery packs, they can either be done so in the scooter itself or removed and charged at home. Hero claims that the battery can be charged in 2 hours with a DC fast charger while an AC charger takes little more than 5 hours.

Hero Vida V1 features

Like most electric scooters in the market, the Hero Vida V1 is packed with a ton of features. To start with, the Vida V1 gets four riding modes: Sport, Ride, Eco, and Custom. The scooters also get a ‘Limp Home’ mode that allows the rider to ride 8 km at 10 kmph if the battery charge drops below a pre-defined limit.

Other features include a 7.0-inch TFT instrument console, keyless access, cruise control, two-way throttle with a reverse mode, smartphone connectivity, navigation, and more.

Hero Vida V1 equipment

The Hero Vida V1 Plus and V1 Pro get telescopic front forks, a monoshock at the rear, a disc brake up front and a drum brake at the rear, 12-inch wheels with a 90-section front and a 100-section rear tyre, LED lighting, split seats, and a 260-litre storage under-seat storage. The saddle height is set at 777mm and the scooter weighs 125 kg.

Hero Vida V1 – Warranty and repair

Hero MotoCorp is offering a standard five-year warranty for 50,000 km, while the battery pack is covered for three years or 30,000 km. The Vida V1 scooters also get a 70 per cent buyback assurance for a vehicle under 18 months old.

In terms of repairs and services, Hero MotoCorp is offering on-site repairs that will be rolled out in a phased manner, with phase 1 starting in Delhi, Jaipur, and Bangalore.