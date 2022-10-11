Hero Vida V1 electric scooter vs competition – Specifications comparison

Hero Vida V1 vs competition specifications comparison. We compare the new Hero Vida V1 against the Ola S1, S1 Pro, Ather 450X, TVS iQube, and the Bajaj Chetak in terms of battery and range.

The newly-launched Hero Vida V1 electric scooter joins a highly-crowded segment that consists of electric scooters from Ather, Ola, TVS, and Bajaj. Priced at Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Vida V1 Plus and Rs 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom), the two variants compete with the Ola S1 and S1 Pro, Ather 450X, the TVS iQube S, and the Bajaj Chetak.

Let’s compare the newly-launched Hero Vida V1 electric scooter variants against the Ather 450X, Ola S1 and S1 Pro, TVS iQube S, and the Bajaj Chetak in terms of the battery packs and specifications.

We have already seen the Hero Vida V1 Plus and the Vida V1 Pro in detail, but as a quick reminder, here are the Hero Vida V1’s specifications. The Vida V1 Plus is powered by a 3.44 kWh battery pack that offers a range of 143 km and can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.4 seconds.

The Hero V1 Pro, on the other hand, is powered by a slightly larger 3.94 kWh battery pack that offers a range of 165 km and can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.2 seconds. The removable battery packs can be charged either on the scooter or at home and with a DC fast charger, the pack can be charged fully in 2 hours, while a regular home charger takes a little more than 5 hours.

Hero Vida V1 vs Ola S1 and S1 Pro specifications

The Ola S1 electric scooter is powered by a 2.98 kWh battery pack that has a top speed of 90 kmph and offers a range of 121 Km. The Ola S1 features two riding modes: Normal and Sport, while the battery pack takes 4 hours and 48 minutes to charge fully.

The Ola S1 Pro gets a larger, 3.97 kWh battery pack and has a top speed of 115 kmph. Unlike the S1, the S1 Pro gets three riding modes: Normal, Sport, and Hyper, and the Ola claims a range of 135 km while the battery pack takes 6 hours and 30 minutes to fully charge.

Hero Vida V1 vs Ather 450 specifications

The Ather 450 is powered by a 3.7 kWh battery pack that delivers a peak torque output of 26 Nm and offers a range of 108 km and a top speed of 80 kmph. Ather claims acceleration of 0 to 40 kmph in 3.9 seconds while its non-removable battery pack can be charged fully in 4 hours and 30 minutes.

Hero Vida V1 vs TVS iQube specifications

The TVS iQube gets a 3.04 kWh battery pack that has a top speed of 78 kmph and a range of 100 km. The lithium-ion battery pack and the hub motor delivers a peak torque of 33 Nm, while the battery pack can be charged in 5 hours.

Hero Vida V1 vs Bajaj Chetak specifications

The Bajaj Chetak gets a 3 kWh battery pack with a BLDC Motor that helps the electric scooter achieve a top speed of 78 kmph and a range of 95 km. The Chetak supports fast charging that takes 4 hours, while regular charging takes 5 hours to juice up the lithium-ion battery pack to the max.