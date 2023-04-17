Hero Vida V1 e-scooter now available on Flipkart: Here’s how to purchase it online

The Hero Vida V1 Pro electric scooter is now available on Flipkart and one can get it delivered to their doorstep. Here’s how one can purchase the Vida V1 Pro online.

Hero MotoCorp ventured into the electric mobility space with its first e-scooter under the Vida brand in October last year. The all-new Hero Vida V1 is available in two variants with prices starting at Rs 1.45 lakh, ex-showroom. This electric scooter is now available on the e-commerce platform Flipkart as well. Here’s how you can purchase the Vida V1 Pro online.

How to purchase Hero Vida V1 Pro on Flipkart?

One can purchase the Hero Vida V1 Pro electric scooter online on Flipkart by following the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Pre-book the Vida V1 Pro on Flipkart by paying the ex-showroom amount (Day 1)

Step 2: Submit the KYC documents to a Hero MotoCorp-authorised dealership that will reach out to you to complete the insurance and registration process. (Day 2-7)

Step 3: Pay the amount for RTO registration, insurance, administration and incidental charges to the assigned dealership. (Day 8-12)

Step 4: One can opt for doorstep delivery by paying an additional amount or get their Vida V1 Pro delivered at the preferred dealership. (Day 13-15)

According to Hero MotoCorp, within 15 days the Vida V1 Pro electric scooter will be delivered to the customer. However, it is currently offered in Delhi, Bengaluru and Jaipur only. The company is planning to expand Vida’s availability to Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Ahmedabad in the coming months.

Hero Vida V1: Price and specifications

Hero Vida V1 Plus gets a 3.44 kWh battery pack while the V1 Pro sports a larger 3.94 kWh unit. They are claimed to offer a range of 143 km and 165 km per charge respectively. Both these electric scooters get a 6 kW (8 bhp) electric motor that offers a top speed of 80 kmph. The Vida V1 Plus is priced at Rs 1.45 lakh while the V1 Pro retails at Rs 1.59 lakh, ex-showroom.

Watch Video | Hero Vida V1 Electric Scooter First Look:

