Hero’s Vida electric scooter India launch on October 7: Ola S1, Ather 450X rival

Hero MotoCorp’s first-ever electric scooter will be launched in India on October 7, 2022. This e-scooter will be sold under the company’s EV subsidiary, Vida, and will take on the likes of the Ola S1, Ather 450X, etc.

India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, will finally enter the electric mobility space next month. The company will launch its first-ever electric scooter in India on October 7, 2022, under its new EV subsidiary – Vida. Initially, Hero MotoCorp was supposed to launch its e-scooter in March 2022 but it got postponed twice owing to supply chain issues and is now scheduled for this festive season.

Hero MotoCorp will launch the Vida electric scooter at the Hero Global Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The company has informed the Bombay Stock Exchange about this corporate event, ‘A new era in mobility is about to begin, VIDA – Powered by Hero’. While we don’t have any specific details about this e-scooter yet, it is expected to be a mass-market product.

A sneak peek at Hero MotoCorp’s upcoming electric scooter

Also Read: Exclusive: List of automakers participating in Auto Expo 2023

It is worth mentioning that Hero MotoCorp’s Vida sub-brand for electric mobility was introduced in March this year. The company calls it a brand new identity for its emerging mobility solutions. The production of Hero MotoCorp’s first electric two-wheeler under the Vida brand will be done at the automaker’s ‘Green’ manufacturing facility in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.

Watch Video | 2022 Ather 450X First Ride Review:

Talking about specifications, Hero’s Vida electric scooter is likely to get a mid-mounted electric scooter paired with a lithium-ion battery pack that should offer a range of at least 120 km on a single charge. It will directly take on the likes of the TVS iQube and Ola S1 but will indirectly also compete against the Ather 450X, Ola S1 Pro, etc. The deliveries of this electric scooter are expected to begin in late 2022.

Also Read: 2023 Kawasaki Z900 vs rivals: Price, specs comparison

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.