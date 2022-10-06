Hero MotoCorp’s first-ever electric scooter will be launched in India tomorrow, i.e. on October 7, 2022. The company’s maiden e-scooters might be called the Vida V1 Plus and the Vida V1 Pro.

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, is all set to venture into the electric mobility space. The company will launch its first-ever electric scooter in India tomorrow, i.e. on October 7, 2022, under its new EV subsidiary – Vida. The company’s maiden e-scooters might be called the Vida V1 and it is likely to be sold in two variants: V1 Plus and V1 Pro.

While Hero MotoCorp has not yet revealed any details about its upcoming electrified offering yet, media reports suggest that it might get two battery pack options. As per News 9, Vida’s maiden e-scooter will get 3.4 kWh and 4 kWh lithium-ion battery packs, depending on the variant. We expect these electric scooters to offer a range of up to 150 km on a single charge.

Hero MotoCorp will launch the Vida electric scooter at the Hero Global Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, Rajasthan. It is worth mentioning that the company’s Vida sub-brand for electric mobility was introduced in March this year. The Indian two-wheeler major calls it a brand new identity for its emerging mobility solutions.

The production of Hero MotoCorp’s first-ever electric two-wheeler under the Vida brand will be done at its ‘Green’ manufacturing facility in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh. Upon launch, it will take on the likes of the TVS iQube, Ola S1, Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450X, etc. The deliveries of Hero’s Vida V1 series electric scooters are expected to begin by the end of this year.

