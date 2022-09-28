Hero Vida e-scooter’s first official teaser revealed: Launch on October 7

Hero MotoCorp’s first-ever electric scooter will be launched in India on October 7, 2022. The company has started teasing this Ather 450X, Ola S1 rival on its official social media handles.

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, will finally venture into the electric mobility space next month. The company will launch its first-ever electric scooter in India on October 7, 2022, under its new EV subsidiary – Vida. Ahead of the official global debut, Hero MotoCorp has started teasing Vida’s maiden e-scooter on its social media handles.

In a series of tweets, Hero MotoCorp has teased some key highlights of the new Vida e-scooter. Moreover, the about section of ‘Vida World’, Hero’s new social media handle for electric vehicles says, “India’s #NotFirst electric scooter is coming soon! Gear up and get ready to redefine the future of mobility.”

Initially, Hero MotoCorp was supposed to launch its electric scooter in March 2022 but it got postponed twice owing to supply chain issues and is now officially scheduled for next month. The company will launch the Vida electric scooter at the Hero Global Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

It is worth mentioning that Hero MotoCorp’s Vida sub-brand for electric mobility was introduced in March this year. The company calls it a brand new identity for its emerging mobility solutions. The production of Hero MotoCorp’s first electric two-wheeler under the Vida brand will be done at its ‘Green’ manufacturing facility in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.

While the specifications of Hero’s Vida electric scooter are not known yet, it is likely to get a lithium-ion battery pack that should offer a range of at least 120 km on a single charge. It will take on the likes of the TVS iQube, Ola S1, Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450X, etc. The deliveries of this electric scooter are expected to begin in late 2022.

