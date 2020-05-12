Hero Super Splendor gets a price hike: Shine rival costlier by this much

The Hero Super Splendor was launched only two months ago and gets a price hike to the tune of Rs 850, on both variants.

By:Updated: May 12, 2020 12:01:52 PM

Hero MotoCorp has increased prices of the recently launched Super Splendor. Like the Passion Pro, even the Super Splendor is an all-new product and has quite a reputation in the rural markets. When launched, a couple of months ago, Hero had priced the Super Splendor at Rs 67,300 for the self-drum version while the self-disc price was Rs 70,800, ex-showroom. Now, the revised prices are Rs 68,150 and Rs 71,650, respectively. These prices are Rs 850 more than before.

Also Read Hero Passion Pro prices increased

The new Super Splendor has got a broader seat and a slightly revised styling. Hero hasn’t strayed too far from how the Super Splendor looked from before. We understand this is due to the fact that the audience wants a newness in the product but not too much. The ground clearance is now 180mm whereas the front suspension gets a 14 per cent increase in travel. 18-inch black alloy wheels are standard too while the instrument console is an analogue unit.

As far as the brakes are concerned, 130mm drums are standard while a 230mm disc is optional. Hero provides IBS as standard with the Super Splendor. The new engine makes 10.72hp of power and 10.6Nm. Hero is using a 5-speed new gearbox with the Super Splendor. There is the proprietary i3S tech as well on offer, for better fuel economy and lower emissions. Hero offers a five year warranty with the Super Splendor 125.

If you are living in the city, there is the more glamourous Glamour model. It too is all-new and gets the same engine. It has more features too. Hero’s upcoming launches include the reintroduction of the Xpulse model in BS6. There is also the all-new Xtreme 160R, a model that will fight with the Bajaj Pulsar NS160. As for the Super Splendor, it competes with the Honda Shine. The Shine too is an all-new model and stacks up in specs with the Super Splendor.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched at Rs 6.24 lakh: Here's what you get for Rs 35,000 more!

BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched at Rs 6.24 lakh: Here's what you get for Rs 35,000 more!

Elon Musk says ready for arrest as he reopens California plant against local authority orders

Elon Musk says ready for arrest as he reopens California plant against local authority orders

Nissan India begins BS6 car dispatch: Restarts operations with COVID-19 guidelines

Nissan India begins BS6 car dispatch: Restarts operations with COVID-19 guidelines

Covid-19 lockdown: Bajaj Auto reopens dealerships, service centers across India with these safety measures

Covid-19 lockdown: Bajaj Auto reopens dealerships, service centers across India with these safety measures

360-degree ecosystem with smart sales/service to boost India's EV adoption needs

360-degree ecosystem with smart sales/service to boost India's EV adoption needs

Video: Let this drone take you on a stunning tour of Mercedes-Benz Museum before reopening

Video: Let this drone take you on a stunning tour of Mercedes-Benz Museum before reopening

No-cost EMIs on electric cycles coming soon: Go Zero to focus on online sales

No-cost EMIs on electric cycles coming soon: Go Zero to focus on online sales

Simple tips to keep your car and bike's tyres from flat spotting during lockdown

Simple tips to keep your car and bike's tyres from flat spotting during lockdown

'Buy Now Pay Later' for Renault cars: Online services on offer, dealerships reopen

'Buy Now Pay Later' for Renault cars: Online services on offer, dealerships reopen

Volkswagen Polo and Vento TSI Edition launched with 110hp: Priced from Rs 7.9 lakh

Volkswagen Polo and Vento TSI Edition launched with 110hp: Priced from Rs 7.9 lakh

How to book a car during lockdown: Hyundai Creta, Vitara Brezza, Honda Amaze & more available online

How to book a car during lockdown: Hyundai Creta, Vitara Brezza, Honda Amaze & more available online

Scrapped Yamaha FZ converted into an all-electric bike at a shocking price: Here's how!

Scrapped Yamaha FZ converted into an all-electric bike at a shocking price: Here's how!

Book your next Audi using Augmented Reality from home: 10 step process explained

Book your next Audi using Augmented Reality from home: 10 step process explained

Okinawa starts partial production in lockdown with new Covid-19 safety rules

Okinawa starts partial production in lockdown with new Covid-19 safety rules

Affordable BS6 CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh: Maruti WagonR, Alto 800, Aura and more

Affordable BS6 CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh: Maruti WagonR, Alto 800, Aura and more

BS6 Vespa Elegante 149 specs, features revealed: Engine gets smaller but for a clever reason!

BS6 Vespa Elegante 149 specs, features revealed: Engine gets smaller but for a clever reason!

Indian SUVs, MPVs, sedans with best legroom between Rs 10-15 lakh

Indian SUVs, MPVs, sedans with best legroom between Rs 10-15 lakh

Production-ready 2020 Mahindra Thar spotted: Next-gen BS6 Thar launch soon

Production-ready 2020 Mahindra Thar spotted: Next-gen BS6 Thar launch soon

India's most fuel efficient bike, Hero HF Deluxe now costlier by this much

India's most fuel efficient bike, Hero HF Deluxe now costlier by this much

Shocking! This cheap Chinese copy of Yamaha R15 sold in Pakistan is an absolute Monday-Blues killer

Shocking! This cheap Chinese copy of Yamaha R15 sold in Pakistan is an absolute Monday-Blues killer