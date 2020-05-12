Hero Super Splendor gets a price hike: Shine rival costlier by this much

The Hero Super Splendor was launched only two months ago and gets a price hike to the tune of Rs 850, on both variants.

Hero MotoCorp has increased prices of the recently launched Super Splendor. Like the Passion Pro, even the Super Splendor is an all-new product and has quite a reputation in the rural markets. When launched, a couple of months ago, Hero had priced the Super Splendor at Rs 67,300 for the self-drum version while the self-disc price was Rs 70,800, ex-showroom. Now, the revised prices are Rs 68,150 and Rs 71,650, respectively. These prices are Rs 850 more than before.

The new Super Splendor has got a broader seat and a slightly revised styling. Hero hasn’t strayed too far from how the Super Splendor looked from before. We understand this is due to the fact that the audience wants a newness in the product but not too much. The ground clearance is now 180mm whereas the front suspension gets a 14 per cent increase in travel. 18-inch black alloy wheels are standard too while the instrument console is an analogue unit.

As far as the brakes are concerned, 130mm drums are standard while a 230mm disc is optional. Hero provides IBS as standard with the Super Splendor. The new engine makes 10.72hp of power and 10.6Nm. Hero is using a 5-speed new gearbox with the Super Splendor. There is the proprietary i3S tech as well on offer, for better fuel economy and lower emissions. Hero offers a five year warranty with the Super Splendor 125.

If you are living in the city, there is the more glamourous Glamour model. It too is all-new and gets the same engine. It has more features too. Hero’s upcoming launches include the reintroduction of the Xpulse model in BS6. There is also the all-new Xtreme 160R, a model that will fight with the Bajaj Pulsar NS160. As for the Super Splendor, it competes with the Honda Shine. The Shine too is an all-new model and stacks up in specs with the Super Splendor.

