Hero Splendor+ XTEC launched at Rs 72,900: Gets hi-tech features

The new Hero Splendor+ XTEC has been launched in India at Rs 72,900, ex-showroom. It gets a host of hi-tech features, including a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, LED DRL, etc.

Hero MotoCorp has introduced a new feature-rich variant of India’s best-selling motorcycle, Splendor+. The new Hero Splendor+ XTEC has been launched in India at Rs 72,900, ex-showroom. This is now the range-topping variant in the Splendor+ range and it gets a host of hi-tech features along with some cosmetic updates.

For starters, the Splendor+ XTEC is offered in four different colour schemes, namely Sparkling Beta Blue, Canvas Black, Tornado Grey, and Pearl White. In addition, the motorcycle gets new graphics on the body panels along with an LED DRL positioned above the headlamp. What’s interesting about this 100cc commuter motorcycle is its feature list.

The new Hero Splendor+ XTEC gets an all-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and it offers a host of information, including SMS & call alerts, twin trip meters, and a real-time mileage indicator. It also gets a USB charging port and a side-stand engine cut-off feature. The mechanicals, however, remains unchanged and it is powered by a 97.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, FI motor that develops 7.9 hp and 8.05 Nm, paired with a 4-speed gearbox.

Commenting on the launch, Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said, “Hero Splendor has been a trend-setter for decades. The motorcycle has been impressing a diverse range of customers with its trust, style, performance and its enhanced range of comfort features. We are certain, Hero Splendor+ XTEC will yet again set a new benchmark – in terms of both technology and visual style, and deliver on the brand promise of comfort and safety.”

