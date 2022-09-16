Hero Splendor Plus gets new Silver Nexus Blue colour: Priced at Rs 70,658

Hero Splendor Plus has been introduced in a new Silver Nexus Blue colour. The price of this motorcycle starts at Rs 70,658, ex-showroom, and it is now offered in a total of six paint schemes.

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has introduced a new paint scheme for its best-selling motorcycle, Splendor Plus. The company has launched a new Silver Nexus Blue colour variant of the Hero Splendor Plus and its price starts at Rs 70,658, ex-showroom. Thanks to the addition of the new colour, this entry-level commuter motorcycle is now offered in a total of six shades.

They are – Silver Nexus Blue, Black with Purple, Black with Sports Red, Heavy Grey with Green, Matte Shield Gold, and Black with Silver. Apart from the introduction of the new paint scheme, the motorcycle remains the same as before. The Hero Splendor series has always been one of the best-selling motorcycles in the country with an average sales of 2.5 lakh units per month.

Powering the Hero Splendor Plus is a 97.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected motor that develops 7.9 bhp at 8,000 RPM and 8.05 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 RPM. The engine comes paired with a 4-speed manual gearbox and it gets Hero’s i3S idle start/stop system as well. In terms of hardware, it gets telescopic front forks and dual spring-loaded shock absorbers at the rear.

The braking duties are performed by drum brakes at either end and it gets an integrated braking system too. The new 2022 Hero Splendor Plus is currently priced from Rs 70,658 to Rs 72,978, ex-showroom. It is also worth mentioning that the company recently introduced a hi-tech version of the Splendor in India, christened the Hero Splendor XTEC. You can know more about it by clicking HERE.

