Hero Splendor iSmart now BS-VI compliant: First two-wheeler manufacturer in India to get ICAT certification

Hero MotoCorp has become the first two-wheeler manufacturer in India to receive BS-VI certification for one of its products. The Type Approval Certification was awarded by International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) for Hero Splendor iSmart commuter motorcycle after being tested for BS-VI compliance to BS-VI emission norms. The Splendor iSmart has been designed and developed at Hero MotoCorp's Centre of Innovation Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Following the Type Approval process - in which a manufacturer is required to build a prototype and get it tested & certified from any of the Govt approved test agencies - ICAT, ARAI or GARC – the manufacturer is eligible to start the production of the certified model.

With this, Hero MotoCorp is getting closer to being prepared well before the BS-VI transition deadline of 1 April 2020 deadline. Having received certification for the Splendor iSmart motorcycle, Hero MotoCorp will now be gearing up to make its entire portfolio of motorcycles and scooters BS-VI compliant.

“We congratulate Hero MotoCorp for becoming the country’s first two-wheeler manufacturer to get the BS-VI certification. The Type Approval Certificate was issued to the Company’s Splendor iSmart motorcycle that has been developed and manufactured indigenously by Hero MotoCorp,” Dinesh Tyagi, Director, ICAT, said.

“Last year ICAT issued the country’s first approval for BS-VI norms for Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) segment also. The BS-VI emission standards are much more elaborate in their scope and integrate substantial changes to existing emission standards ensuring cleaner products to the consumer.”

ICAT is the premier testing and certification agency authorised by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) for giving testing and certification services to the vehicle and component manufacturers situated within India and abroad.

Hero MotoCorp has so far not given out by when will the BS-VI compliant Splendor iSmart head to the market. We will be following the industry's transition from BS-IV to BS-VI closely, follow Express Drives on Facebook and Twitter for regular updates.